FINAL THINGS I WANT TO DO BEFORE GRADUATION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many seniors can attest to this, but it feels as if the school year has gone by in the blink of an eye. For me, at least, I’m starting to feel the awful dread of my time being almost up at the University of California, Berkeley. One minute, I’m figuring out where all my classes are located, and the next I’m smiling too widely for my graduation photos. In between all the spontaneous adventures and chaotic school work, I now realize that there are some Berkeley memories that I can never experience again. Before I toss my cap into the air and truly celebrate all my hard work, there are still a few last things on my college bucket list that I want to do before I graduate.

Participate in Cal Day

If there’s one day that truly captures the UC Berkeley experience, it’s Cal Day. Incoming and current students come together to create a chaotic, yet vibrant, energy across campus. It transforms into a large open house for all clubs, departments, and student groups to show off what makes Berkeley unique. Although I’ve been a student for a while, I’ve never truly participated in this classic tradition. From the ecstatic performances on campus to the multiple club tabling sessions happening everywhere, I’ve only heard fun things about this specific day. Even though it’ll be my first and final Cal Day, I want to volunteer and explore all the entertainment as a reminder of what it means to be a Berkeley student.

Photo by Sophie Ward

Explore the Botanical Garden

Surprisingly, I never even knew Berkeley had a large garden on campus. Although I might just be out of the loop on many things, this place seems like a beautiful place to explore and relax. I plan to take a trip on a nice sunny day and travel to experience the excitement that I hear many students talk about. Ideally, I’ll also grab an engaging book and comfy blanket to make my rest in the sun that much better. The plan isn’t just to experience another tradition recommended by friends, but also to breathe in the fresh air and soak in the beauty of the nature around me. It sounds like a perfect place for me to pause from all the preparations for graduation.

One Last Adventure Around Telegraph Avenue

This may seem like a daily occurrence for some, but I want to go down memory lane and experience Telegraph Avenue one last time with my friends. Especially now that I’ll be graduating in two months, I want to walk into stores, grab a matcha, and laugh with my friends as a reminder of all the adventures we had throughout the years. It also means that I can spend a final college moment outside of the classroom, without stress and worries about the future.

As all the stress that comes in these final months before graduation hits, I’m making it a resolution to make some final memories. I want to take a moment to slow down from everything hectic in my life and appreciate what made my journey here at UC Berkeley unforgettable. Whether it’s trying things out for the first time or appreciating my everyday routinue, I want to capture all that makes the college experience, since it won’t be the same once I graduate. Before I say my final goodbye to Berkeley, I hope that the time I spend in these places will help me reminisce post-grad about what made Berkeley feel like a second home.