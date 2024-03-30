This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

In recent times, Ariana Grande’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, has taken over my daily playlist. Each track has captivated me, analyzing its lyrics and discovering their hidden messages. However, amidst its excellence, one aspect of the album caught my attention: the incorporation of voice memos into music.

I initially didn’t grasp the creative appeal of integrating voice memos with music until I saw a comparison between SZA’s grandma and Grande’s Nonna on social media. If you’re familiar with SZA’s music, you know she always includes voice memos from her late grandmother. Upon this realization, I noticed that some of my favorite songs and artists incorporate voice memos, each carrying a heartfelt or meaningful message behind them.

Here are some of my most-liked songs featuring compelling voice memos that have the potential to leave a lasting impression or uplift you in unexpected ways!

“Ordinary Things” by Ariana Grande ft. Nonna

In the outro, Grande features a voice memo from her grandmother, Marjorie Grande. Curiously, this song is the closing track on Eternal Sunshine. Fans have drawn connections, noting how this song offers a response to Grande’s initial question posed in the album’s first track: “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?” Listen from 2:07 to the end to hear Nonna’s outro as it serves as a sincere response.

Grande revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe that she always records her Nonna when they’re together. This isn’t Nonna’s first appearance on one of Grande’s albums. She’s been featured in songs like “Daydreamin’” and “Bloodline” too. Grande also summarized Nonna’s wise advice about remembering the small things as they’re the most precious things.

Nonna’s advice captivated me, making me realize the significance of appreciating small gestures in a relationship. If your partner can’t offer these small things, it might be a sign of trouble; that’s the wisdom of 98-year-old Nonna, giving us valuable advice on relationships.

“Love Galore” by SZA ft. Travis Scott

As previously mentioned, SZA consistently incorporates recorded advice from her late grandmother, Norma Rowe, into her music. Throughout her CTRL album, SZA follows her grandmother’s guidance. One quote that always sticks with me is the outro of “Love Galore” (4:24 – to the end).

In numerous other songs like “Open Arms,” SZA includes her grandmother’s wisdom, which fans adore. However, this particular song reminds me that being strong means being honest and speaking up for yourself. The tone of SZA’s grandmother sticks with me, making me remember her advice clearly.

“G3 N15” by Rosalía

Rosalía’s song resonates with me, especially because of her grandmother’s voice memo. As a devoted fan of Rosalía, hearing this melancholic track caught me off guard, because she usually makes upbeat music. Before I explain its meaning and why it’s special to me, listen to Rosalía’s grandmother’s message in Catalan (3:21 – to the end).

To provide some background on the song, Rosalía dedicated it to her nephew. She expresses her feelings about missing out on their life and not being able to be with her family, especially during the pandemic (when she recorded the song). The outro features Rosalía’s grandmother, who expresses the importance of God and family. In an interview with LOS40, Rosalía revealed that her grandmother sent voice memos to her and her family throughout the pandemic. When she listened to this particular voice memo, it moved her to tears and made her feel special; this led to its inclusion in one of her songs from the MOTOMAMI album.

I appreciate how Rosalía’s grandmother underscores the significance of God and family — two values that hold great importance to me and bring comfort when I feel alone. What truly captivated me was when she spoke in Catalan. Catalan is the third language I speak, and I was fascinated by the way it’s featured.

“Querido Abuelo” by Becky G

I saved the most personal song for last, which is the voice memo that Becky G’s grandparents sent her. Listen from 3:26 to the end.

In this song, Becky G talks about missing her late grandfather and how his absence has changed things for her. Becky explains that she’s thankful for his contributions to her family and will continue to make him proud. The voice memo is something relatable to those who’ve lost a loved one. It always reminds me of my late grandfather, who shared similar sentiments as me. The whole song is relatable if you’ve lost a grandparent. I highly recommend listening to the entire track. It’s truly worth your time!

“The voice memo is something relatable to those who’ve lost a loved one. It always reminds me of my late grandfather, who shared similar sentiments as me.” Kayla Rodriguez

As you’ve seen, each song I highlighted carries a meaningful message from the family members of multiple artists. The inclusion of voice memos adds a powerful tone to the songs, leaving a strong impression. I hope these songs resonated with you and evoked emotions just as they did for me. Perhaps, they inspired you to find voice memos in your favorite artist’s music.