EXPERIENCING COLLEGE AS A BERKELEY STUDENT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a student at the University of California, Berkeley means you begin to follow the bear traditions. At Berkeley, you’re not just earning your degree; you’re becoming part of a spirit deeply rooted in the history of its alumni. Our academic life at Cal is intriguing as you will catch almost all of our twenty libraries full of people “locked in” during all times of the semester, lecture halls full, and distinct points being made during discussion sections. The competition can feel overwhelming, but so can the collaborative spirit. Study groups form naturally, strangers become friends over shared stress and adrenaline as the first midterm approaches, but they lead to late-night conversations about life before coming to Cal, making you feel a bit more normal. You learn quickly that it’s okay to not have everything figured out, but to therefore seek out resources that provide you a clearer path.

Photo by Sophie Ward

While this place has a reputation of intense academic rigor, the people make it feel human. Behind every resume stacked with incredible internships and research positions, is someone who has questioned themselves as they pass Sather Gate. Outside of academics, the traditions ground you. During orientation week, you learn not to step on the university seals next to Doe Library; even if you don’t believe in superstitions, everyone walks around them just in case. They tell you to roll down 4.0 hill to create a positive beginning from the moment you step onto campus. You experience the midnight screams that approach from the beginning of dead week until the last day of finals, a chaotic but comforting sound knowing every student is going through the same stress.

When Cal Day rolls around, the environment is filled with every potential future bear and current students eager to persuade them to commit. There’s something about Berkeley that teaches you more than what’s on a syllabus. Professors teach you to advocate for yourself, your “Big” in that organization you’re a part of guides you through life as a college student, and your roommates will become people you learn lessons from. At Cal, we embrace both the chaos and community. It means showing up to lecture even when you’re tired from studying at Main Stacks until one in the morning, and celebrating small wins along the way like getting that board position in your consulting club. Life at Cal is not just about surviving but thriving.