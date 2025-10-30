EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 34th season, marking the show’s 20th anniversary with a fresh lineup of celebrities, pros, and plenty of sequins. The new season premiered on Sept. 16, 2025, airing Tuesday nights on ABC and streaming on Disney+ at 8 p.m. PST, with episodes available the next day. As the show moves into its competitive segments, here is everything you need to know about the rules; the Pros and of course the Stars.

Over the course of 20 years the format has remained the same: celebrities are paired with professional dancers to perform ballroom and Latin routines (now adding contemporary and jazz) that are judged by a panel and voted on by viewers. Each week, the lowest-scoring pair combining both judges’ scores and audience votes is eliminated until one couple takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Viewers can vote online or by text, with up to 10 votes per couple per method, open only during the live show, which puts those who live on the west coast at a bit of a disadvantage.

This year’s judging panel features the familiar trio of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Ex-Pro Derek Hough: all veterans of the franchise who balance technical critique with entertainment flair. The hosting duties are shared by Alfonso Ribeiro, the Season 19 champion, and Julianne Hough, who returns after years as both a pro and a judge. The season’s premiere saw a small shake-up when Inaba missed the first episode due to illness, but the energy remained high with Hough and Tonioli leading the critique.

This season’s cast balances Hollywood veterans, musicians, athletes, and influencers, all stepping far outside their comfort zones. Here’s a look at the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 pairings:

Baron Davis & Britt Stewart: Former NBA All-Star teams up with Britt, who’s known for turning athletic stars into strong ballroom contenders. [ELIMINATED] Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik: From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen is paired with Jan, a rookie pro who you may have seen on the Eras Tour. Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy: Social-media influencer meets 3 time Mirrorball winner; also the front runners of the season. Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach: Outdoorsy/fitness-oriented celeb (also Zac Efron’s brother) with a pro who builds dramatic, technically demanding routines. Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson: ’80s film/TV actor matched with a pro known for elegant, storytelling-style choreography. [ELIMINATED] Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten: Known from The Parent Trap and bringing theatrical flair, she is paired with Alan whose specialty is smooth, judge-friendly ballroom. Robert Irwin & Witney Carson: Wildlife advocate/media personality with Witney, a pro known for connecting well with charismatic celebs and building fan appeal. Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa: Olympic gymnast paired with a pro who understands athleticism; this team is likely to lean into high precision and powerful movement. Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold: Pentatonix Singer with strong musicality joined by the youngest pro who brings fresh modern styling; good combo for standout performances. [ELIMINATED] Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas: Reality TV star (also from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) with Mark, a three-time champ pro, aiming to make an impact despite the non-traditional celeb background. Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko: Wellness/influencer figure (also wife of actor Alec Baldwin) paired with long-time pro Gleb, bringing Latin flair and dramatic presentation. [ELIMINATED] Andy Richter & Emma Slater: Comedian and voice of Mort is teamed up with Emma; expect a lighter, funnier journey with room for improvement. Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov: Topanga from Boy Meets World, is partnered with Pasha; a familiar face meets a pro who values clean lines and technical growth. Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong: Singer and former Fifth Harmony member paired with Brandon; expect a focus on rhythm, groove and emotional connection. [ELIMINATED]



Season 34 also marks a sentimental milestone as the first full anniversary edition since Head Judge Len Goodman’s passing, with the iconic Mirrorball trophy now named in his honor. It’s both a celebration of the show’s legacy and a look ahead at its evolution. While the core format remains the same, the season promises heightened production value, cross-platform engagement, and social media-driven voting momentum, ensuring the fan experience feels as live and participatory as ever.

With its mix of athleticism, artistry, and pure spectacle, Dancing With the Stars Season 34 captures why the franchise has endured for two decades. Whether you’re tuning in for the technique, the glitter, or the drama, expect a season full of high-stakes routines, emotional journeys, and unforgettable performances. So cue the spotlight, grab your phone to vote, and get ready to see who dances their way to the top this year.