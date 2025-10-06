EVENTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN FALL 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University can be draining and it’s hard to find budget activities to do solo or with a group of friends, especially in Berkeley. It’s easy to get lost in the wave of deadlines and exams and if you don’t take a moment for yourself every now and then, you’ll be burnt out by the end and unable to give your best at the most important juncture of the semester. However, it’s also important to engage in social activities outside of the comfort of your apartment or dorm and live out your passions with like-minded individuals. So, if you’re looking to break up your monotonous weekend getaways of Kip’s, Tap Haus or a party at Pi Kappa Phi, then here are some events that you can plan for throughout the Fall 2025 Semester!

After the Hunt: Oct. 10.

Kicking off the spooky season with a chilling edge, After the Hunt drops in early October. This psychological thriller has already been generating buzz for its suspense-driven storytelling and unpredictable twists. If you’re craving something darker than your midterm outlines, this release will have you gripping your seat. Starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edibiri; this film follows two college professors and their students as they navigate a scandal. Also releasing in October: Regretting You, The Smashing Machine.

Dua Lipa: Oct. 11 – 12, 2025.

Dance-pop royalty arrives just in time for mid-semester stress relief. Dua Lipa is hitting the Bay Area with a stop on her newest world tour. Known for her infectious beats and bold stage presence, the global superstar is set to light up the Chase Center in San Francisco. Songs to Know: “Houdini,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Training Season.”

Warner Bros

Addison Rae: Oct. 16, 2025.

The TikTok sensation turned rising pop star is bringing her viral energy to the live stage. Addison Rae is performing her first major headlining show in San Francisco this fall at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. If her debut album is any indication, expect high-energy choreography, catchy hooks, and plenty of Gen-Z sparkle. Songs to Know: “Diet Pepsi,” “2 Die 4,” “Nothing On (But the Radio).”

Shane Gillis: Nov. 7, 2025.

Looking for some laughter to cut through the November grind? Comedian Shane Gillis is taking the stage at the Chase Center in San Francisco with his trademark offbeat humor and sharp takes. Whether you know him from his stand-up specials or his podcast antics, Gillis is bound to deliver a night full of outrageous comedy. Specials: “Beautiful Dogs,” “Live in Austin.”

Doechii: Nov. 7, 2025.

On the same night, the Bay will be doubling up on entertainment as Doechii brings her powerhouse rap and genre-bending artistry to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Known for her viral hits like “Anxiety” and “What It Is” as well as her explosive live shows, she’s one of the boldest voices in contemporary hip-hop. Songs to Know: “What It Is,” “Denial is a River,” “Alter Ego.”

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Wicked: For Good: Nov. 21, 2025.

Say it with me: finally!! The highly anticipated continuation of Wicked finally lands this November. Wicked: For Good promises to expand on the story of Elphaba and Glinda, delivering stunning visuals, beloved songs, and a theatrical experience on the big screen. With a powerhouse cast and years of anticipation, this is one you won’t want to miss. Alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathon Bailey, this film is sure to satisfy all theater and musical geeks. Also releasing in November: Zootopia 2, The Running Man, Predator: Badlands.

Billie Eilish: Nov. 22 – 23, 2025.

Billie Eilish returns to the Bay Area with back-to-back shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Known for blending haunting vocals with stadium-shaking energy, Billie’s concerts are part intimate, part spectacle. Coming fresh off her latest critically acclaimed album, these two nights will be nothing short of unforgettable. Songs to Know: “Birds of a Feather,” “Happier Than Ever,” “Ocean Eyes.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Dec. 5, 2025.

Closing out the fall with a fright, the long-awaited sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives in theaters in December. Fans of the first film’s jump scares and cult game franchise can look forward to even more animatronic terror. Perfect for a post-finals scream with your crew. Also releasing in December: Avatar: Fire and Ash, Spongebob Squarepants: The Movie, Marty Supreme.

Netflix/See-Saw

As you look forward to these exciting concerts and movies, it’s clear that these moments of respite are going to keep you afloat during a strenuous academic year. Whether you’re rocking out to your favorite band or immersing yourself in a thrilling new film, there’s something for everyone on the horizon. So grab your tickets, gather your friends, and prepare for a semester filled with music, storytelling, and memorable moments. Don’t miss out on this magic — mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible lineup!