COLLEGE-GIRL-APPROVED LIP PRODUCTS BASED ON YOUR COLOR SEASON

Like any other makeup-obsessed girl, I’ve been obsessed with personal color analysis, as the entire cosmetic system has inspired me to experiment with different shades of makeup I wouldn’t have tried otherwise.

From cool-toned mauves, light baby pink shades, taupe browns, and even cinnamon-toned reds, the list of products I’ve tried out spanned a mile until I was able to find my personal color season and lip products that work for me and my lifestyle (shoutout to all the summer-toned girls). However, the only downsides to the perfect lip color were the hours scrolling on TikTok, watching hours worth of videos, and much of my money being spent at Sephora and my local drug store on makeup.

College girls don’t have enough time to spend on Sephora and beauty products as it gets overwhelming studying, staying fit, and finding time for clubs. Life’s too fast for spending hours online and in the end, we all want to feel the best while saving time and money on the side.

To combat the hours of internet scrolling and avoiding huge Sephora hauls, here are my lists for some of the best lip products for each personal color season that is perfect for any college girl with or without a budget.

What’s a “personal color season?” To put it into perspective, it’s a way to check your skin undertone and determine what colors complement you. It’s checking to see if you suit warm tones or cool tone colors, with a seasonal aesthetic attached to it as well, including winter cool tones and summer warm tones. Think of it like how gold jewelry goes with warm tones and silver jewelry with cooler undertones, but more personalized to you.

This personal test first became popular in the Korean beauty space, with consultation businesses popping up to match clients with their “perfect color season.” Later blowing up on TikTok, causing at-home filter consultations to be made. Even Pinterest cashed in on the “seasonal” game by collaborating with e.l.f to create a pinterest board to pair with their own consultation experience.

To find out what your own personal color season is, I highly recommend downloading the app, Colorlover Lab, to find your color season.

Fall Color Palettes

If you fall under “Fall,” congratulations! You’re Taylor Swift’s “Red” coded. Those who landed under the fall category can pull off colors such as chocolate brown, deep burgundy, and terracotta pinks.

To match the aura of a warm fireplace inside of a cottage, go for:

Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm: Cherry.

Revlon’s: Super Luscious Lip Shine. Shade: Rum Raisin

MAC’s: Powder Kiss Lipstick. Shade: Devoted To Chilli

Tip: For a rich “cherry brownie” look, pair a brown lip liner with Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm: Cherry.

Spring Color Palettes

Fresh like a rose in bloom, sweet like a peach, and bright like the sky during a time of rebirth. Those with a “spring” color palette will look phenomenal in coral pinks, and candy reds. You’re the embodiment of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette and you deserve something sweet to go with your sweet presence.

For our spring girls who want to feel fresh for the new school season, go for:

Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick: Coral Kiss

Rom&nd’s Glasting Melting Balm: 03 Sorbet Balm

NYX’s Butter Gloss: Story

Summer Color Palettes

If your vibe is The Summer I Turned Pretty, then you, my dear, fall under the “summer” color palette. You shine the most in cool-toned pinks, and dusty fuchsia. You’re simply radiant like a pearl at the bottom of the ocean.

To channel a look that contrasts with the feeling of an everlasting summer, I recommend:

Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Cream: 02 Fenty Glow

Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink: 180 Revolutionary

COLORGRAM’s Fruity Glass Tint: 07 Shy Guava

Winter Color Palettes

Enchanting like falling snow, those falling under the “winter” color palette give off major Twilight energy. Bring on the glitter, Edward Cullen!

With a palette consisting of deep rose petal reds, intense berry, and even frosty pinks you can fit right into Forks, Washington. Go for:

Revlon’s Super Gloss Lipstick: 477 Black Cherry

NYX’s Fat Oil Lip Dip: that’s chic

Rom&nd’s Dewyful Water Tint: Berry Delight

Tip: If you’re intimidated by intense reds and berry shades, sheer out your lipstick with a clear lipgloss/balm for a soft watercolor effect on your lips.

Overall, the whole purpose of exploring and finding your color season is to try out different colors that you might not have even thought of trying. When I first tried finding my color season, I was having fun experimenting with different tones and shades before landing on my Color Season. Makeup is meant to be experimental and by following this guide, chances are you’ll find your color match as well. So, be open to different seasons! Who knows? You might even surprise yourself in the end!