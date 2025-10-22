COLLEGE ESSENTIALS: WHAT DO INCOMING FRESHMEN ACTUALLY NEED?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a month of living at UC Berkeley’s infamous Unit 3, I’ve found myself subconsciously making mental remarks on how irritating my shower caddy can be and wishing that I had more space in my closet. The limited space can be daunting for incoming residents, especially if you’re like me, living in a triple. Because of this, I’ve determined the essentials, and what you should probably delete from your Amazon wishlist.

5 Dorm Essentials

1. Brita Filter

Initially when moving in, bringing a Brita, or any water filter/storage felt silly. In my mind, I couldn’t imagine myself actually using it. However, by week two I was taking the 51B to the nearest Target where I bought the Brita that’s a secret lifesaver. If you’re like me, you thought you would have access to water fountains and bottled water. Wrong! These things are either inconvenient to retrieve or expensive, therefore not the most convenient. Invest in a Brita. Whether you’re sick and need to stay hydrated or have a tendency to need a midnight water break, it’ll come in handy.

2. Space-Saving Hangers

The closets here are tiny, that’s the sad truth. Depending on how close you live, how often you’re planning on going home, and how much of a fashionista you are, the amount of clothes you bring could be a topic of concern. Utilizing space-saving hangers was something I wasn’t planning on doing initially, but I’m so glad I did. Because of them, I was able to transfer the majority of my closet to Cal, saving stress about whether the weather would change or if I needed something formal for a club interview.

3. Rugs

If you’re placed in a Unit dorm, the chances that your floor will be carpeted are almost certain. Yes, the same carpet that’s seen years of homework crashouts and late night snacks will be the same floor you step on, and it’s usually not clean. Investing in a good rug, preferably one that’s washable, was an amazing choice, as my roommates and I could walk around barefoot with a little less worry we were going to get some prehistoric parasite. The dimensions are completely up to you, and the design can be as minimalist or maximalist as you like, just make sure to buy one before moving day!

4. Air Purifier

The air in our dorms is not as crisp as it might’ve been at home, my roommate and I keeping our fans on blast to maintain some sense of air circulation. While they seem to be controversial, getting an air purifier is an absolute must. Three people living in a small place can get congested, and there are many opportunities for sickness to pop up. Just get an air purifier, leave it near the window, and watch as the filter does its thing.

5. Vacuum

Another controversial take, but vacuums are a necessity. Yes, while some buildings have vacuums you can borrow, they are often old and don’t have the same power as a newer one may have. I was lucky to have a roommate who splurged and bought a Dyson, but any generic vacuum will do. I highly recommend vacuuming the carpet at least five times on moving day. Just watch as the dust builds up!

5 Dorm Don’ts

1. Mesh Shower Caddy

Like many other incoming freshmen, I was stuck between two convincing options: mesh or plastic. I had seen the arguments for both, usually bringing up mold and space efficiency. After owning a mesh caddy, I can confirm that everyone should buy a plastic one right now. The mesh takes a long time to dry and oftentimes gets moldy after time. It’s also not the most convenient to carry around, as it lacks a solid shape like the plastic kinds do.

2. Ottomans

As nice as it would be to have an ottoman, or any kind of furniture, for that matter, you do not have the room. Yes, it could be a good way to store items and could be a nice sitting place for when guests come over, I guarantee you’ll find it getting in your way, you’ll stub your toe on one of its legs or find yourself moving it every which way when people come around. Instead of getting an ottoman, utilize the space that you already have, and get a comfy rug for guests to sit on.

3. Reusable Dishes

While it may seem like a more eco-friendly way to enjoy food in your dorm, either after a long night or while studying, having dirty dishes around quickly stinks up the place. I know many people who come in thinking they’ll wash the dishes and utensils after every use, but that’s often not the case. People are often too busy to properly wash their dishes (plus it’s in a communal space which could irritate people) and having cleaning supplies around just adds to the general clutter of the room. Instead, invest in compostable dishes and utensils so you can enjoy food and not have to clean after while still being environmentally conscious.

4. Hot Plates

This and other appliances like toasters are big no nos! These are fire hazards, and if your RA sees it they will most likely confiscate it. My recommendation is to utilize the microwave the residential halls provide and, if you must, bring an electronic kettle.

5. Multiple Pairs of Shoes

Again, this is for the fashionistas. As nice as it can be to have your running shoes, your party shoes, your school shoes, and your formal shoes, too many pairs take up space fast. Think about the necessity and the events you will be partaking in. Does it require you to bring twelve pairs of Converse? Probably not. It’s respectful to your roommates and saves a lot of hassle to bring only what you need. If you forget something? There are multiple amazing thrift stores right on Telegraph that have just what you need.

I know it can seem daunting moving into a small space and calling it your new home, but with the help of these items it is easier than it may appear!