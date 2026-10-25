COLLEGE AS A RESUME

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am attending a summit in two days, and as I prepare to spend the day surrounded by students, professionals and new opportunities, I keep thinking about one question: How much are we actually supposed to be doing outside of the classroom?

College is supposed to be about getting an education. But somewhere along the way, it also became about building the perfect résumé.

We’re encouraged to join clubs, apply for internships, attend networking events, take on leadership positions, volunteer and go to conferences, all while keeping up with our classes!

And when everyone else seems to be doing it, it’s hard not to wonder if you’re falling behind.

There is nothing wrong with getting involved. Some of the most valuable college experiences happen outside the classroom. An internship can teach you something a textbook can’t, and joining an organization can introduce you to people you never would have met otherwise.

But sometimes, it feels like we’re doing these things because we genuinely want to, or because we’re worried about our résumés.

A club becomes another bullet point. A leadership position becomes another title. An event becomes another LinkedIn post.

Suddenly, something that was supposed to be “extra” becomes another responsibility.

We still have classes, exams, papers and readings. Many students also have jobs and responsibilities outside of school. There are only so many hours in a day.

Maybe the goal shouldn’t be to have the longest résumé in the room. Maybe it should be to have experiences that actually mean something to you.

Instead of joining five organizations because they look impressive, find one or two that genuinely interest you. Go to the networking event because you want to learn something, not because you feel like you have to.

And sometimes, it’s okay to prioritize an exam over an event. It’s okay to go home after class. It’s okay to have a night where you’re not being productive.

As I head to this upcoming summit in LA, I’m excited for the opportunities and connections it might bring. But I’m also reminding myself that I don’t need to leave with a hundred new contacts and a perfectly planned career.

Maybe getting the most out of college isn’t about doing everything. Maybe it’s about finding the things worth doing, and leaving enough room to actually enjoy being here.