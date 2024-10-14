AUTUMN ESCAPADES: 5 DELIGHTFULLY CURATED FALL DAYS IN BERKELEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

From warm, sun-soaked days in the high eighties to crisp, cool mornings in the low sixties, the transition is here. Picnic cakes and flowy dresses give way to chai-scented coffee shops, light sweaters, and cozy slippers. Autumn, with all its quiet magic, has arrived—far more subtly than the candy corn displays that crop up in early September.

As the air turns brisk in the mornings, we start to wonder what Berkeley’s version of fall holds. Sure, we’ve got the trees, the academic hustle, and those dreamy moments curled up in Morrison Library with nothing on the Gcal—but there’s so much more to experience.

So, as a self-proclaimed autumn aficionado, I’m sharing my top five (slightly niche) Berkeley fall must-dos. These aren’t just places, they’re afternoons, date ideas, and little moments that weave together the essence of the season. And if you’re anything like me—equally enchanted by all things pumpkin—I hope you’ll give at least one a try. Let’s dive in!

1. A Brisk Elmwood Morning

Start your day with a slow, easy stroll down to Elmwood, where time feels a little softer. Wander into Baker and Commons—a cozy little coffee spot that could’ve been plucked right out of Gilmore Girls. You’ll want to stay for hours. Order a chai latte, steaming and served in a bowl-sized cup, and don’t forget one of their homemade scones for that perfect dipping moment.

If you’re feeling like a bit of wandering, cross the street to Koraa, where ornate fabrics, flower-pressed cards, and felted treasures await. Everything there has a way of making your heart feel a little lighter. Or, if thrifting is more your style, pop into Slash Denim next door, where you’ll get delightfully lost in a sea of jeans and denim finds.

Keep ambling down the street, letting yourself be drawn into the bookstores, dreaming up your next farm-fresh dinner at Summer Kitchen, or indulging in a salty sampler from Old Salt Merchants. As you walk, make a point to say hello to the friendly faces you pass. There’s a calm here, far from campus rush, where life slows down just enough to let you breathe in the bliss of a quiet corner of Berkeley.

Original photo by Ella Bohmann Farrell.

2. A Creative Afternoon Downtown: BAMPFA’s Art Studio & Noodles

Feeling like it’s been all work, no play? Take a break from the grind and spend a carefree afternoon at BAMPFA’s Berkeley Art Studio. After that class at Li-Ka Shing, head over and lose yourself in the calm rhythm of creativity. Whether it’s comic-making, risograph painting, or something totally unexpected, there’s always a workshop waiting to spark something new.

Once you’ve crafted to your heart’s content, treat yourself to a well-deserved bite downtown. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with Ippudo’s rich ramen, but I’ve also been hearing rave reviews about Sizzling Lunch—that might just be next on my list. It’s the perfect way to end a day spent doing something for you.

3. Reconnecting with Nature: A Panoramic Experience

If you’re craving a city escape and a soul-refreshing workout, head up behind the stadium and begin the climb up Panoramic Hill. The trailhead to Strawberry Canyon calls to you with its quiet, shaded path, steep enough to make you question your stamina, but peaceful enough to feel like a journey inward. Each step brings you closer to something greater—a deeper breath, a quieter mind—or maybe just a reminder of how far you’ve come.

At the summit, the reward is nothing short of magical: a panoramic view that sweeps across San Francisco, Oakland, Marin, and beyond. The city sprawls beneath you, framed by rolling hills and sky, and for a moment, time stands still. There’s a bench waiting for you at the top, where the whole world feels within reach, painted in the soft hues of the horizon.

But if your legs are willing and your spirit adventurous, keep going. Follow the loop to the right, and about a mile further up, you’ll stumble upon a hidden treasure—a secret treehouse tucked into the hillside, a golden gem only a few lucky souls discover. It feels like something out of a dream, a place where time slows down, and you’re reminded of the magic that still exists, waiting quietly for those willing to seek it out.

4. Campus is Cool! A Mindful Post Class Stroll

If you’re on campus, perhaps just exiting the stacks from a long day of studying or merely heading home after copious amounts of lecture notes and whispers of midterms swirling around your brain, go the long route to clear your mind! Campus is actually quite beautiful when you take the time to go off the beaten path.

Start your walk from Li-Ka Shing, taking the scenic route behind the East Asian Library. Pause on a marble bench—perfect for a quick call home—before strolling through the Glade toward the Campanile (and don’t forget to dodge the seal!).

As you climb the Campanile steps, soak in that breathtaking glimpse of the Golden Gate. Behind you, admire the simple beauty of the London plane trees lining the garden. Then head down Birge Path, peek into the Faculty Club, and enjoy the serene, perfectly manicured Faculty Glade.

Passing the music library, turn back to see the Campanile looking smaller from this angle—it’s all about perspective. Finally, as you say goodbye to Kroger Fountain and resist Strada’s caffeine pull, step into the real world with a grateful heart. How lucky are you to have all this at your fingertips?

Original photo by Ella Bohmann Farrell.

5. Greek Theatre Nights & City Lights

A perfect night at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley starts with the anticipation that builds as you get ready, the excitement humming like the music you’re about to experience. Slip on your favorite concert outfit and head out early to soak in the golden hour before the show.

Before the music begins, grab a bite at Artichoke Basille’s—a slice of their creamy artichoke pizza that’s indulgent but just right—or swing by Top Dog for a classic Berkeley favorite, hot off the grill. The energy of the city is in the air, as people gather under the stars, buzzing with that pre-show electricity.

As you make your way to the Greek, the historic amphitheater glows beneath the evening sky, framed by towering trees and the distant lights of the Bay. The music swells, filling the open air, and for a few hours, it’s just you, the crowd, and the sound that seems to flow straight into the night sky.

When the final encore fades and you walk down the stone steps, the city feels softer, quieter, but still alive. Maybe you take a late-night stroll down Telegraph, or stop for one more bite at Top Dog. The night lingers like the last notes of the concert—perfect, fleeting, and unforgettable.