Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
black and white photo of a camera
black and white photo of a camera
Photo by Marx Ilagan from Pexels
UC Berkeley | Life > Experiences

AN UNBREAKABLE BOND: A GIRL AND HER CAMERA

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Zoe Weiss Student Contributor, University of California - Berkeley
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Take a picture or it didn’t happen.

My dad always says this phrase to my brother and I whenever he wants us to take a cheesy sibling picture in front of a pretty view or national monument. He says it so often that it plays in my head on repeat whenever I take a picture. My camera is a house of memories — a snapshot of particular moments that make me feel good. As I carry my camera with me, I also carry the past I strive to remember.

Memories are not tangible. We can’t physically hold onto them, hoard them, or savor them. In a way, they’re not real. They’re figments and images in our minds. For all we know, we might’ve made them up and convinced ourselves that they happened. This is why my camera is so important to me: it makes my memories feel physically tangible and real. 

In 2020, I asked my parents if they had an old digital camera I could use. They found a used, scratched Canon Powershot SD1100 with a fraying black lanyard tied to it. Suddenly, I was four years old again, screaming “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus into my play microphone stand while dressed in a princess gown, white polka-dot long sleeve shirt, and gray leggings. I was back in my pink childhood bedroom, performing for the camera with my dad filming and my mom singing along. It was a flash of a memory tucked away in the shadows of my mind. This camera had grown up with me, saving the memories I’d forgotten.

Disposable camera
Photo by Alberico Bartoccini from Unsplash

Now, I carry my camera with me everywhere. It weighs almost nothing, yet holds so much. My pictures document my life experiences and make me feel “infinite.” Taking a picture freezes time.

Although this is a blessing, it can also be a curse. Sometimes I wonder if by capturing the moment, I’m not living in the moment. Is taking out my camera an interruption? Carrying my camera might help these moments feel more permanent when I later scroll through them, but it can’t capture what I was feeling when I lived them. That, I’ll have to remember on my own.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Zoe Weiss

UC Berkeley '28

Zoe is a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley studying Media Studies and Sociology with a Minor in Dance. She is from New York, and loves writing personal essays and articles about popular culture, fashion, and music. Additionally, on campus she is involved in Berkeley's premier dance club Danceworx and the Rhetoric Department's Writing Fellowship program. In her free time you can find her at a cafe or exploring SF.