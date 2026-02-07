AFTER THE CONCERT ENDS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past year, I’ve attended more concerts than ever before. I wouldn’t consider myself an avid concert-goer, but I definitely subscribed to the advice that you should spend money on experiences like concerts over material things. My concert experiences have ranged from huge pop shows to sitting behind the lawn at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley for smaller artists. While each experience has been different, I’ve learned that the value of concerts stretches beyond just having a good night.

While regularly checking which artists were playing near me, I’ve gone to concerts where I only knew a few songs but figured it would still be worth it. Even so, it was hard for me to justify attending or feel like I could get everything I could out of the experience without being able to sing along or have a deeper connection to the music. However, hearing songs live has introduced me to new favorites countless times.

In the same way that I can discover completely new songs, I was able to introduce my friend to new music when I brought her with me to see my favorite band, Kings of Leon, two years ago. So, now I have a fellow fan to share their music with. Before the concert, I found myself looking forward to both my favorites and the band’s most popular songs that I could sing along to with my friend. But upon hearing a few songs live that I didn’t listen to often (or at all), I found them in my daily rotation following the concert. I can’t say I would’ve otherwise discovered or rediscovered these songs I now consider to be my favorites. Finding new playlist material applies even to songs I’ve already heard.

It may feel indulgent spending outrageous prices on fleeting moments unless it feels like it’ll be a once in a lifetime experience. Still, I found myself spending over $100 on a ticket to a concert at Golden Gate Park just to see Kings of Leon again as an opener/co-headliner. As frivolous as it might’ve seemed, that night was incredibly special to me, and the spontaneity was part of what made it so meaningful. Again, I rediscovered songs (even ones I’d already heard live before at the last concert). Sometimes, the more you hear a song, the better it gets. But that night was also worth the last-minute resale ticket price because of who I spent it with. By joining friends who had already planned to go, I got to enjoy music with people I hadn’t realized shared my taste. It was an opportunity to bring us together in a different way.

Even if I already love every part of an artist’s discography and setlist, being with others who connect to the songs with you amplifies the experience. Attending Lorde’s concert this past October with my roommates was by far my favorite concert experience. We camped out all day, waking up at 4 a.m. to get pit spots, and ended up in the second row. Spending 20 hours with them made the waiting not only bearable, but transformed the entire experience into something bigger than the concert itself. I’ll look back on my college years fondly, remembering the time my best friends and I sang ‘Ribs’ together, screaming the lyrics, “You’re the only friend I need”.

Even though purchasing a concert ticket doesn’t leave you with anything to take away other than the memories or merch (and if you’re lucky a setlist), the experiences can change the way you listen to music afterwards. As someone who feels music deeply, I’m always looking to connect with more songs and the same ones in new ways. The music doesn’t end when the concert does; it follows me back into my headphones, carrying the memories of a friend singing along next to me, a spontaneous decision that turned into something meaningful, or a long day of waiting in line. New and old songs feel less like background music and more like a soundtrack to my life.