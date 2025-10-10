A TRIBUTE TO JANE GOODALL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I knew what I wanted to do with my life from a young age. I’ve had such a love for wildlife and all living things, whether it be domestic animals or wild creatures that populate the planet.

I started off thinking I wanted to be a vet, but I’ve been lucky enough to travel to places where I’ve witnessed a variety of amazing creatures in the wild. This eventually led me to the conclusion that what I really wanted to do was wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. I want to be a protector for animals and a voice for those who cannot speak up for themselves. There are many people to thank for my dream and my journey towards my future career, but there’s one particular woman I want to spotlight: Jane Goodall.

Jane Goodall was a great woman and one of my greatest role models. The path she pioneered in the study of animal behaviour through her work with chimpanzees makes her one of many amazing researchers that helped pave the way for women in science. When she began her research, Goodall had no degree and her methods were considered unorthodox. She would name the chimpanzees she studied, instead of following the typical scientific routine of numbering them. Despite this, the fact remains that Goodall’s work was revolutionary and she demonstrated that a traditional career path isn’t always necessary.

Goodall passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at the age of 91. An activist, humanitarian, and famous name in ethology, Goodall is a person that’ll continue to go down in history. Her influence has guided conservation efforts for a long time. I trust it’ll continue to do so in the years to come.

I’m beyond grateful for the work Goodall has done, especially as a woman in the study of wildlife biology and conservation. I feel beyond privileged to pursue my dream career, the likes of which is possible due to many women including Goodall. Even in her old age, she continued to travel consistently to spread her wisdom and encourage others to aim their efforts towards the natural world. When she passed, she was in the middle of making her way through the US on a speaking tour.

Even after her passing, I hope people continue to be inspired by Goodall and all the good she’s done. I know I will. And I can only hope that one day, I can be one of many to continue the work of her and many other crucial people in the study of conservation to save our planet and every other species on Earth. After all, it’s their home, too.

Thank you, Jane Goodall. For everything.