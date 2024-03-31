This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As we near things like Spring Break, I’ve realized that this school year is almost over. We have two months left, but it almost feels like two seconds and yet all the time in the world simultaneously. I’m a junior, so once this year ends, I will be hit with the realization that senior year is all I have left of college. So often in college we’re just trying to get through things like midterms, friends moving, and navigating life independently that we forget to be present in these moments.

Life is going by so fast, but, partially, it’s because we’re rushing through it, either trying to escape pain or get the next big thing. Last semester, I often felt like I was emotionlessly going through the motions of life in the same cycle. A slight variation here and there, but it was all the same, and even though I was doing things, I wasn’t fully appreciating those experiences.

This semester, however, I’ve been implementing many changes, but one that has really helped me live in the moment is a gratitude journal in my notes app. I’ve wanted to start a gratitude journal for a long time, but I realized that remembering to write stuff down in a notebook at the end of the night when I’m ready to knock out was too unrealistic to expect me to stay consistent with. So, instead, I made a folder in my notes app, and every day, throughout the day, whenever something makes me smile or feel grateful for my life, I add it to the bulleted list for that day. What you write down can be short and simple. For example, one day, I wrote down that I was grateful for the adorable squirrels on campus, the sun shining on my skin, a good workout, and a phone call with my eight-year-old brother.

Jotting these things down throughout the day has been instrumental in helping me truly experience these moments and be present in them. The little things also add up and help you remember different aspects of each day so they don’t blend together as much. Looking back at your week, you also have a beautiful recollection of memories.

This process has put more emphasis on the small moments and little things for me, and it’s made me appreciate my life. Not only that, but, to my main point, it really helps slow down the clock. With only a year left of my college experience, I’ve learned that it’s necessary to appreciate what I have before it’s gone to fully enjoy this time in my life.

I know that some weeks are riddled with all-nighters, endless exams, and heartbreak. That’s the nature of college. But I genuinely believe that life gets so much better when you take an active part in living it, and this gratitude journal helps you do that.