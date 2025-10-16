A DAY IN THE LIFE: HOMECOMING CAL FOOTBALL GAME EDITION!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I will be documenting an entire day in my life at UC Berkeley’s Cal v.s Duke Homecoming Game. You’ll get to see how my entire day went from start to finish, including my getting ready process, and ultimately my late-night dinner after the game was over. The past week has been a whirlwind of spirited events and fun campus energy, and game day was the ultimate payoff! From the pregame chaos to the kickoff hype, it was non-stop fun here at the University of California, Berkeley! But, before I talk about the game, let’s rewind to how the day started.

2:00 p.m. — Getting Ready!

Before my friends came over, I decided to apply my makeup and start getting ready. My friends and I decided to meet up in my dorm to get ready before the game. The makeup products I used were all MAC and I love the glow they ended up giving me, as well as the simplicity of how the makeup turned out! I ended up finishing my makeup around 2:30. This was the finished makeup look!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

3:40 p.m.-4:15 p.m. — My girls have arrived!

Around 3:40, all my friends arrived at my dorm and we put on our cute outfits for the game. Before the game, we decided to go to the Cal Student Store to get free game-day face paint! My finished face paint look! I was OBSESSED WITH IT! So cute!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

5:30 p.m. — Pictures at Sather Gate!

After getting our faces painted, we decided to have a photoshoot at Sather Gate! This was so much fun and we got a lot of cute photos together as friends, as well as some great solo shots of each other. Some of my friends had digital cameras, so we also used those to take some cute pictures. This is a picture we took at Sather Gate and a good look at the fit I wore!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

6:45 p.m. — ON THE WAY TO THE STADIUM!

To beat the hectic traffic and to ensure we got great seats for the game, we decided to leave at 6:45. We walked up from our dorm and went straight to the stadium. It was crazy how many people were there (probably because it was alumni and parents’ weekend). The walk up the hill was no joke!

7:00 p.m. — Arrived at the Cal Stadium!

At 7, we arrived at the Memorial Stadium, scanned our tickets, and then were officially in the stadium! The energy in the stadium was incredible. To see all the school spirit that Cal has, especially on football game days… It’s always so much fun to be around! Before we got to our seats, we decided to take some more photos inside of the stadium.

7:30 p.m. — GAME STARTS! CAL AND DUKE ENTER THE FIELD!

At 7:30, the game officially started! We got to see Cal and Duke’s football teams run out onto the field. The student section was buzzing, and our chants echoed across the stadium. The Cal spirit was truly unmatched. From start to finish, it was the perfect Homecoming vibe!

9:00 p.m. — Halftime Show!

The halftime show was truly incredible! In particular, I loved when the Cal band played with the dance team. I am obsessed with the dance team’s new outfits as well. It was a lot of fun and generated even more excitement and hype for the game, even though we were (sadly) losing by this point. Below is the Cal Dance Team and Band performing during the halftime show!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

10:16 p.m. — OSKI comes into the student section!

Around 10, Oski the Bear (Cal’s mascot) came up to the student section to say hi! This was so unexpected and fun. The entire student section went wild for Oski, and it was a great way to create hype despite the game not going in Cal’s favor. This is the PERFECT shot of Oski!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

10:50 p.m. — Game is Over!

Around 10:50, my friends and I left the stadium as the game was basically over. Sadly, we didn’t win. It was very unfortunate, but Cal still gave it their all and I’m super proud of our team and their efforts!

11:00pm — Getting Dinner at Campus Burgers!

After the game, my friends and I went to Campus Burgers to get a late dinner! It was quite packed, but I love how Campus Burgers is both affordable and a great spot to go after a football game. We ended the night chilling in my room and one of my friends, Emily, stayed the night in my dorm.

And, that is a day in my life going to a Cal Football game! Homecoming game day was truly one for the books. It was chaotic, spirited, and overall SO much fun. Even though we lost, it was still great to show school spirit and support going to the best university ever!

Original photo by Danielle Okogho

Until next time, as always, Go Bears!