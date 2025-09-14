5 UPCOMING MOVIE RELEASES THAT I’M EXTREMELY EXCITED ABOUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter the second half of 2025 and 2026 begins to loom over our heads, I find myself looking ahead to the upcoming film slate with a mix of curiosity and anticipation. While this year has already delivered some strong movies, such as Weapons, Superman, and Sinners, there are some real cinematic heavy-hitters just around the corner. From horror films, sci-fi epics, sequels, and original screenplays, the end of 2025 offers real excitement for movie lovers. Here are the five films that I am eagerly awaiting to see in theaters.

Releasing on Sept. 19, Him is a horror movie produced by acclaimed film director, Jordan Peele. The cast list includes stars such as Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Marlon Wayans. While the trailers have been largely ambiguous, the movie appears to be a dark story about a rookie NFL quarterback and what he’ll do to reach greatness. Throughout the trailer, there’s a sense that the movie explores the idea of “selling your soul” for fame. This may sound like every quintessential sports movie, but based on Peele’s impressive repertoire of movies, one can assume that Him will be far from normal. Personally, I’m very excited to find out the twisted direction this film takes and I can’t wait to see it!

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the highly anticipated third installment of the James Cameron’s Avatar series. With a release date of Dec. 19, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a whopping budget of $250 million in order to transport the audience to the fantastical world of Pandora. The plot follows the Sully family facing a new enemy, the Ash People. Because of this, the movie will be diving into the notion that not all Na’vi people are good, which is in direct contrast to the first two movies’ understanding that Na’vi are peaceful while humans are destructive. With the Avatar series being leading powerhouses in computer-generated imagery (CGI) and motion-capture film style, the third film certainly has a lot to live up to. I’m personally a big Avatar fan, and I’m extremely excited to see what unfolds in the third movie.

Wicked: For Good

After the success of Wicked, Wicked: For Good definitely has some big shoes to fill. Following the plotline of Act 2 of the original Wicked musical and releasing on Nov. 21, Wicked: For Good will be all about Elpheba and Glinda navigating their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. In its first 24 hours, the trailer surpassed the original movie’s trailer and reached 113 million views. The movie will feature critically acclaimed songs such as “No Good Deed,” and “For Good,” as well as two new songs. Maybe this movie will make up for last year’s Oscar snub and earn Cynthia Erivo that well-deserved Oscar (and her EGOT)!

Zootopia 2

Being released on Nov. 25, Zootopia 2 follows the story of detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they track down a mysterious reptile who is wreaking havoc on Zootopia’s mammal population. According to trailers, the movie seems to be continuing an exploration of prejudice and discrimination. The first movie is by far one of my favorite recent animated films, so I’m especially excited to see if the sequel can replicate the magic of the original. Shakira will also be returning to Zootopia as Gazelle and with new music too!

Bugonia

Bugonia starring Emma Stone is set to be a thrilling movie about a CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists that believe she’s an alien. Its release date is on Oct. 31 and the film has already received rave reviews from its screening at the Venice Film Festival. The director, Yorgos Lanthimos, said that while the film may appear dystopian, “a lot of it reflects the real world… and hopefully will trigger people to think today.” Emma Stone has also been praised for her performance with Time’s Stephanie Zacharek calling her “a bold, creative performer” who is “laceratingly funny and bracingly convincing”. Emma Stone even went so far as to shave her head for the role. This film is set to be an exciting, satirical, and somewhat controversial film so I’m very excited to see it and what it has to say about today’s world.