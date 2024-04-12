5 OF THE BEST EVERYDAY SUNSCREENS TO PROTECT YOUR SKIN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As the weather begins to get warmer, it’s important that you remember to wear sunscreen. You’d not only reduce the likelihood of harsh sunburns but also keep your skin healthy, hinder aging, and prevent skin cancer. Here are five sunscreen products to help keep your skin protected:

This lightweight facial cream is perfect for those who’d like to start wearing sunscreen but don’t like the greasy feeling it leaves behind. The rich formula allows you to apply multiple layers without ever feeling sticky. It also leaves your skin hydrated with a consistency similar to light moisturizers. You can even skip your usual face cream in the mornings if your skin feels hydrated enough with this sunscreen!

Supergoop’s sunscreen is perfect for all skin types! The product is carefully crafted to leave a natural finish on your skin with its gel formula, which enhances your complexion while remaining lightweight throughout the day. Supergoop! promises that their sunscreen is 100% invisible and weightless, making sure you can protect your skin without a white cast or greasy residue. It’s also the perfect product to apply before makeup since it also works as a primer!

Sephora

The Innisfree facial sunscreen has a lightweight formula that feels like nothing on your skin once it dries down. This sunscreen produces a soothing and hydrating effect on your skin, making it perfect to use daily as the last step of your skincare routine or before you head outside. It’s also worth mentioning that Innisfree’s sunscreen gives your skin protection without clogging your pores or leaving a white cast — you’re just left with a dewy glow!

This sunscreen by Neutrogena is a classic body sunscreen (but also works on the face) that’s fast absorbing and waterproof. It promises to dry down quickly and give your skin a matte finish instead of leaving behind an oily, sticky feeling. Its lightweight formula makes it ideal for everyday use. Not to mention, Neutrogena’s sunscreen is also the most affordable from this list! It’s a must-buy for protecting your skin!

Paula’s Choice is a great option if you’re looking for a waterproof, antioxidant-rich sunscreen that doesn’t feel heavy. Since it’s waterproof, the sunscreen is perfect for sports, working out, and outdoor activities! Not only is the product high in SPF, but it also leaves your skin with a silky texture and matte finish. With this product you can enjoy being outdoors knowing your skin is well protected!

No matter which product you choose, wearing sunscreen is essential in preventing damaged skin! This list of options for both your face and body should give you some ideas of which products will be the best to protect your skin!