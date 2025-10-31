4 COZY AND CLASSIC HALLOWEEN MOVIES THAT NEVER GET OLD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From its longer nights to the decorative displays, the Halloween season is a time where everyone comes together to tell spooky stories and dress up in elaborate costumes. Though October is also midterm season and filled with cramming, I still find myself craving a re-watch of movies that remind me of the spooky season. The norm is to watch the typical horror films, but there are other movies that bring a witty and magical aesthetic to what it means to celebrate Halloween. If you’re unable to find movies to watch this month or want to relive the nostalgia from your childhood days, I have four movies to recommend to you!

A Darker Tale of Stop Motion Animation

Coraline was a film that had once scared me as a kid. In fact, the film’s dark themes and unforgettable plot haunted me until I grew older. Now, this film has a special place in my heart for all the memories I have watching it and understanding its message of bravery and self-identity. It tells the story of Coraline, a curious girl who discovers a hidden door that leads into a parallel world that seems too perfect. Though it’s all glamorous at first, Coraline uncovers a sinister tone to this idealistic place. It’s the perfect story if you want something darker, yet fantastical in its animation, storytelling, and characters. The film is a masterpiece in how unsettling, yet enriching, it can be to the viewer. That’s why it stuck with me despite my distaste for it as a child.

Explore the Spooky, Comedic Tale of Family!

If there’s any movie so unapologetic for being yourself, it would have to be The Addams Family. Also set in the ’90s, a long-lost relative, Uncle Fester, suddenly claims to be the lost brother of the head of the Addams family in an attempt to steal their estate. This brings delight but also mayhem into the Addams clan, as Fester watches the chaos unfold inside the haunted mansion. The Addams Family has all the makings of a gothic and quirky tale, as it explores the idea that being different isn’t a flaw, but rather is something to embrace. It’s a perfect cozy, family-friendly movie to enjoy this Halloween season.

A Famous Disney Classic That Never Gets Old

Tim Burton’s animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a story centered around Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. After planning the celebrations of each Halloween season, Jack grows tired of the same routine and uses Christmas Town as a way to recreate the holiday in his spooky version. What follows is a haunting yet beautiful adventure of songs and the whimsical chaos of the people of Halloween Town that also acts as a lesson about belonging. This memorable movie is one for the history books, as it always brings me back to this fall season. The animation, its dynamic characters, and spooky aesthetics are what draw me into this Disney classic that can even be extended to the Christmas season.

Interested in Witches and Magical Spells?

One of my favorite Halloween movies of all time has to be Hocus Pocus. Set in the eerie town of Salem, a teenage boy named Max and his sister move in and struggle to fit in. It’s during the night of Halloween that they awaken the Sanderson sisters — three villainous witches who suck the souls out of children to stay beautiful. This iconic cult classic has a flair for the dramatic, as chaos and comedy are the forefront of this spooky tale. I totally recommend this movie to anyone who loves witches and needs a relaxing movie to vibe too. Between the cackling spells and ’90s nostalgia, Hocus Pocus delivers on being an unforgettable movie that explores the aesthetics of magic, witches, friendship and bravery.

Whether it be a fun comedic or a slightly sinister tale, Halloween’s classic movies are diverse and fun to explore. I find that every year, I come back to these four movies to remind myself why I celebrate the holiday in the first place. It’s about coming together, being immersed into the vibes of Halloween, while also feeling the comfort of unforgettable stories.