3 SIMPLE AND AFFORDABLE GIFTS FOR VALENTINE’S DAY 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t stress enough how much anxiety I feel when trying to come up with a gift for Valentine’s Day. Frankly, I spend hours upon hours scrolling through various social media hoping to uncover the perfect gift and often come up empty. As a college student it becomes a struggle in affordability. I ask myself: How can I find the perfect gift without emptying my wallet? Are there simple gifts I can give to the ones I love without stressing myself out?

A Romantic Letter

If there’s one ultimate classic that never gets old, it’s a handwritten note. I find myself writing dozens to my friends and family members, especially on a tight budget. In fact, I love to use this gift idea as a way to express my appreciation and gratitude all year. The act of grabbing a piece of paper, writing heartfelt words and sealing it with a stamp creates a personal touch that a store-bought gift cannot replicate.

Of course, letters can also be styled in any shape or form. Personally, I like to add stickers, drawings or printed photos inside the envelope catered to that specific person. However, the sky’s the limit when it comes to how you want to customize this memorable offering. The act of simply writing a letter to send is a lovely and thoughtful gift for anyone.

Some Heartfelt Baked Goods

I love to find an excuse to create some unforgettable desserts to give to those I truly care about. One timeless idea is baking a simple cake. Another is to give some heart shaped cookies, either homemade or from a local grocery store. Whether it be finding recipes online or following one straight from the box, any dessert can be customizable to your taste. This can come in the form of adding decorations on top of your desserts, packaging them in a cute box, or adding them on a cute display.

I plan to bake some red velvet cupcakes and add some candy hearts for my friends in order to align with the Valentine’s Day theme. Not only is this gift simple, but it’s intimate. In truth, the act of baking becomes even more special on this romantic day because it adds a deeper meaning to love and care.

Red and Pink Goody Basket

One alternative idea that incorporates many small goods is a gift basket. I’ve seen many people on social media do this idea as its creativity and customizations make it look effortless. The beauty of a themed basket doesn’t have to come at a high cost or be overly elaborate in order to reflect your intended person.

Tailor to your heart’s desire by mixing and matching items, such as snacks, candies, flowers, or plushies. Put the final touches on the basket with a cute bow or handwritten note to make it look aesthetically pleasing. If you want to find some affordable items, try shopping at places like Target or Walgreens that have a section of Valentine’s Day goodies.

At the end of it all, Valentine’s Day isn’t meant to demand you spend huge amounts of money for overpriced gifts; the day is meant to allow you to spend time with the ones you care deeply about. Gifts should come from the heart, showing you know the person and truly care for them. I know I want to explore these options as a comfortable way to save money and time as a college student. In fact, these ideas prove that love can come in the form of simplicity and detail to those who can appreciate the effort you put into the gift.