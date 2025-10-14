3 MOVIE FRANCHISES TO WATCH ON A GLOOMY AUTUMN DAY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Twilight Saga, Harry Potter, and The Hunger Games movie franchises almost demand to be watched on a gloomy autumn day. Luckily, fall is right around the corner, which means that sort of day will be coming soon and it’s time to prepare for the movie marathons. That means baking cookies and desserts, cuddling up with blankets, and of course, picking the perfect movies to watch.

Because Twilight, Harry Potter, and The Hunger Games are all so different, but with very similar storylines, they’re the best picks for fall movie marathons. Each movie leads you into a different world, and watching during gloomy autumn days is the best way to be fully immersed.

1. The Twilight Saga

It’s a natural assumption that Twilight would be on this list, supported by the fact that The Twilight Saga seems to be one of the most watched series during this time of year. The setting, weather, and color grading in the series makes it so much better to watch on a gloomy day when it’s raining and cloudy. It makes the watching experience more immersive, feeling almost as if you’re part of the film. The entire series is very dark and gives the audience a somber feeling, making it perfect to watch during the fall.

2. Harry Potter

Harry Potter is another classic fantasy movie franchise to select a movie from, as each film takes you on a familiar adventure filled with powers and wizardry, making it a perfect choice to watch this fall. With the number of movies in the Harry Potter series, you could be watching for the entire weekend or until the gloomy rainy day becomes a brighter one.

3. The Hunger Games

The last movie franchise on the list is The Hunger Games franchise. The Hunger Games is an action and drama series that’s perfect for autumn since the season gives off a dark, dramatic vibe. However, the movies also have the subplot of an engaging love triangle, which is sure to keep you entertained on a gloomy day. Though the other two franchises are much longer in duration, The Hunger Games is a more fast-paced series that could be watched in one day.

Overall, these are the best movie franchises to watch during this fall season, as we stay inside and need something to do. Watching movies that turn gloomy days into something brighter always makes those days better.