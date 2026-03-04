DORM IN BLOOM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring comes and warms winter’s chilling air, plants begin to bud and bloom once more, bringing the rise of my favorite decor: flowers. To me, nothing makes a dorm more homey and comforting than a vase of flowers. After months of walking to class in the wet cold, coming back to bright blooming flowers almost feels like a comfort. They serve as a representation of life, a reminder that there’s peaceful beauty around us outside of lecture halls and libraries.

Before I settled in, my dorm felt dull and impersonal. But flowers majorly changed my perspective. The different types of flowers, colors, and even the arrangements bring life and personality that just can’t be replicated. They aren’t just decoration; they bring energy, fragrance, and life into the space.

There’s also something oddly soothing about the routine of caring for them. In the midst of assignments, meetings, midterms, and studying. Having the simple responsibility of trimming the stems, changing the water, and removing leaves is a quiet and gentle break.

Original photo by Amy Cai

With Valentine’s Day recently passing, flowers are all around my floor. Gifts from friends, significant others, and ourselves sitting on all of our desks. It makes me happy to see so many symbols of love and care scattered throughout the hall. I sincerely hope this trend doesn’t end with the passing of the holiday, we shouldn’t need a special occasion to treat ourselves or the ones we love.

And I sincerely hope no one is falling into the stigma of waiting for a guy to buy flowers. Flowers come from a place of care and love, and that definitely doesn’t solely come from a man. One thing that’s definitely in this year is showing yourself love. Buy yourself that bouquet because you deserve it. Life’s too short to waste time waiting for others to step up, when people are more than capable of stepping up for themselves. Treating yourself to the little things is one of the best ways to get through life. and flowers are only the beginning.

Original photo by Amy Cai

As spring unfolds and campus pathways burst into color, bringing that same vibrancy indoors feels natural. As students at the University of California, Berkeley blessed with Clipper cards and a Trader Joe’s a mile and a half away, not treating myself almost feels like a waste. So next time you’re grocery shopping, take a quick stop down the flower aisle and treat yourself. On such busy days, flowers may seem small, but it’s the little things that comfort us and remind us to slow down.