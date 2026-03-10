THE BEST BOOKS TO READ TO ESCAPE COLLEGE STRESS 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be overwhelming and stressful, and sometimes you just want an escape from all the papers and exams. There’s a perfect way to achieve that: books. Even if I feel fatigued from all my school-required reading, when I find the time to sit down and indulge in a vibrant fantasy or bubbly rom com, I always feel a little lighter and more prepared to take on the highs and lows of college life.

While some people think you have to read a certain genre to relax, I’ve found that any novel that takes you into another world can achieve that, from fantasy to mystery to romance. Here are six cross-genre recommendations for fun escapist books with authors and titles you may recognize, and hopefully some that are brand new. Happy reading!

1. The Do Over by Lynn Painter

The Do Over by Lynn Painter is a young adult groundhog day novel about a type-A high school student named Emilie who has the worst Valentine’s Day ever and is cursed to relive it over and over again. Emilie is convinced that if she just checks everything off her checklist she’ll be able to return back to her normal life, but it seems that the universe has other plans for her. The Do Over is a sparkly love story fitting for any time of the year when you need a fun pick-me-up.

2. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood

Problematic Summer Romance is one of Ali Hazelwood’s criminally underrated books, with a poppy pink cover and tantalizing premise. The novel is set in Italy and focuses on the main character, Maya, who’s stuck at her older brother’s wedding with his much older best friend she just happens to be in love with. This novel is perfect for anyone that’s already yearning for summer, a man with a European accent, or a whole lot of drama.

3. the Cruel Prince by Holly Black

The Cruel Prince is centered on the female lead Jude and her life as a human in fairy land. Unlike some of the lead female characters in fantasy books dominating shelves today, Jude is gritty, tough, and multidimensional. If you like enemies to lovers, fantasy, and Katniss Everdeen-style leads, I’m confident that the world of Elfhame will make you forget all about those pesky midterms.

4. Say a Little Prayer by Jenna Voris

Say a Little Prayer is another young adult pick. I love this one because it’s queer, indie, and has a unique premise. Say A Little Prayer centers around Riley, a high schooler in Ohio who is sent to church camp as an alternative to suspension after she gets in trouble at school. While attending the camp she vows to prove the problematic pastor wrong by committing all seven deadly sins, and may just fall in love in the process.

5. Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson

Holly Jackson is well known for her young adult series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, but I’d say this adult novel rivals the series with its twisty nature and ability to make you say “just one more chapter” until it’s well past your bedtime. The novel is about a young woman named Jet suffering from a soon-to-rupture aneurysm after she was mysteriously and violently attacked. Jet, having never really committed to or accomplished anything in her life, decides that she is going to solve her own murder before she dies. As an added bonus, there are some Noah Kahan references. In short, it’s the perfect late-winter cozy read.

6. I Am Not Jessica Chen by Ann Liang

This is another young adult work, perfect for anyone who has ever wished to be someone else and needs a little nudge to remind them that they’re perfect just the way they are. Ann Liang’s prose is relatable and easy to read, and you’ll quickly find yourself invested in this coming-of-age story with a hint of romance and magical realism.

We all have hyper-busy schedules, but finding time to read and escape in a form of media is a great way to recharge.