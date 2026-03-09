RESPARKING WRITER’S CREATIVITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the semester where stress is at an all-time high: midterm season. While school and other commitments have piled up throughout my week, I still try to take some breathers and resume some of my passions and hobbies. The concept of writing, whether it be in my studies or free time, has continued to motivate me on the path I want to pursue in the future.

However, I’m finding that there are times where I lack inspiration and creativity to create the very art I fell in love with in the first place. When I hit that inevitable creative wall, I’ve learned that the answer isn’t to think harder, but rather to reset my thoughts.

Change in Setting

Sometimes I find that the problem isn’t about my lack of creativity, but the environment I’m in. If I stay in the same spot for a while, my brain shuts off and I feel the same repetitiveness of routine. It becomes a sign that change is needed, so I often move to a different location to organize my thoughts. This could vary in personal preference, but I love going to a cozy cafe or a quiet library corner. There’s a certain aesthetic to being surrounded by the smell of coffee or the quiet hum of others that fuels me to be creative again. I like how the switch in locations feels refreshing to not only the mind, but to the body as well. I feel excited to go back to writing, since a reset rejuvenates my energy and helps the words flow out onto the screen.

Media Inspirations

As I stare endlessly into my laptop unable to pump out ideas, I turn to the consumption of various media. This could mean watching a movie, rewatching my comfort shows, or listening to my favorite playlist. From any one of these three, my brain is sparked by various ideas and scenarios for a perfect story or poem. Inspiration doesn’t have to be forcing yourself to write, but rather feeling a certain emotion that fuels a desire to create something memorable. It can be a certain beat from a song or a scene from the show you love that can spark a new idea. Instead of feeling stuck on what to write, what I see around me online helps me create my own art.

Embrace Your Imperfections

One thing I always tell myself whenever I write is that it doesn’t have to be perfect. It sounds cliche, but that’s why they call them “sh*tty first drafts.” I endlessly pressure myself to write a flawless story on the first try, but I overthink to the point where I criticize every sentence I write. Suddenly, nothing feels good enough. I become prompted to delete more than I type. The truth is, first drafts are allowed to be messy and chaotic. In fact, they need to feel incomplete so new waves of words, drafts, and ideas can come through. Once the words are on that page, I can shape them how I want them to be. The point is to accept the flaws of writing, let it be awkward before it comes great. The act of writing is not only feeling what is within, but letting it be honest.

The fact remains, creativity is not a forced quality of your inner self. It comes from what we see around us, from what we consume everyday, and accepting the awkward trials that come with it. Everyone has a talent to write something great, whether it be a form of storytelling or a personal diary. It’s the act of putting thoughts into the page that sparks a shift. What becomes inspiration is being patient, even when life is hitting hard in more ways than one. The act of resparking creativity is all about what is waiting to be released from inside the self, creating a genuine piece of art.