SLOW BURN IN A SWIPE-RIGHT WORLD: WHAT BRIDGERTON GETS SO RIGHT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a swipe-right world. Dating apps promise instant connection, conversations move at the speed of notifications, and relationships can unfold almost overnight. We’re used to quick replies, clear signals, and immediate validation. Everything feels accelerated. And yet, we binge-watch a show where two people barely touch hands for three episodes and call it romantic. Bridgerton thrives on lingering eye contact, charged silences, and tension that builds slowly before it resolves. In a moment defined by immediacy, its slow burn shouldn’t work as well as it does. But somehow, it feels more satisfying than the instant gratification we claim to prefer.

With the release of Bridgerton Season 4 on Netflix this month, it feels like the perfect time to talk about what the show does differently from most of the media we consume. At its core, Bridgerton isn’t built on instant connections or dramatic plot twists, but thrives on slow burn romance. In a world of excess, slow burn isn’t about rushing toward a kiss or a confession. It’s about lingering eye contact at a ball, conversations heavy with subtext, and moments that build tension rather than immediately resolving it. Anthony and Kate’s relationship in Season 2 captures this especially well. Their story unfolds through restrained glances, clipped exchanges, and a tension that simmers long before either of them admits what is obvious to everyone watching. Nothing feels rushed. It’s in those waiting spaces, in what goes unsaid, that the romance becomes compelling.

I think that part of the appeal comes down to anticipation. When something unfolds slowly, we become more invested in it. Delayed gratification heightens emotion, and longing makes even small moments feel significant. By the time a confession finally happens, or two characters close the distance between them, it feels earned. The payoff is satisfying because we’ve been waiting for it.

Modern dating often feels defined by ambiguity. Swipe culture encourages endless options, ghosting has become normalized, and relationships can linger in a vague in-between space without ever being clearly defined. There’s instant validation in a match, a message, or a like, but not always intention behind it. Everything moves quickly, yet clarity can feel surprisingly rare. By contrast, Bridgerton centres on pursuit and declaration. Even when emotions are restrained, they are rarely casual. Tension builds slowly, misunderstandings unfold, and longing stretches across entire episodes, but when feelings are finally expressed, they’re deliberate and unmistakable. In a landscape where uncertainty is common and vulnerability is often delayed or avoided, that kind of emotional clarity feels refreshing.

Maybe the reason Bridgerton resonates so deeply isn’t because it’s unrealistic, but because it reminds us that not everything meaningful has to happen instantly. We’re surrounded by speed and constant availability, and anticipation can feel unfamiliar, even uncomfortable. But there is something undeniably compelling about being chosen deliberately, about watching feelings build rather than appear all at once. Waiting allows emotion to take shape. It gives tension room to breathe.

Netflix

Perhaps we don’t actually want everything instantly. Perhaps we crave the feeling of intention, of knowing that something unfolded slowly because it mattered. In a swipe-right world, the appeal of slow burn romance might simply be this: sometimes, what takes time feels more real.