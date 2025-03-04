Year of the Snake: 2025 Chinese Zodiac Guide + Horoscopes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re already over a couple of months into 2025, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to make any New Year’s resolutions. In fact, the New Year has only just begun in some cultures, namingly the Chinese Lunar New Year. Celebrated this year on Jan. 29, the Lunar New Year is a 16-day long event, including the Lantern Festival celebrated until Feb. 12.

Each year in the lunar calendar is represented by one of 12 Chinese Zodiac Animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. The order of the zodiacs, as legend dictates, was decided by the Jade Emperor who announced a river-crossing race to determine the selection of animals. These zodiacs, on a 12-year rotating cycle, are also assigned one of the Five Elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, each influencing the traits of a given year’s zodiac. This year is deemed the Year of the Wood Snake, which will have implications for each of the 12 zodiac’s horoscopes for 2025 determined by the Chinese deity Tai Sui.

Recent Years: 1996, 2008, 2020

The first animal to cross the finish line of the river-crossing race was, believe it or not, the rat. Cleverly, the rat hopped a ride onto the Ox to cross the river before quickly jumping off in front at the finish line. Rat personalities are energetic, quirky, and mysterious, with these individuals preferring to be part of a group rather than alone. In 2025, the outlook for Rats is generally good as relationship connections will be strengthened and career advancement will be seen. Be mindful though if you are a Rat, as travel safety is a caution this year.

Recent Years: 1997, 2009, 2021

The Ox was the second animal to finish the race, after helping the Rat. Said to be gentle and hard-working, the Ox has many great qualities that lead it to be one of the most well-liked zodiacs. Although their determined nature contributes to stubbornness and a short temper, Oxen are very reliable and patient. 2025 is a great year if someone with an Ox personality is looking for a promotion and financial prosperity. Unfortunately, interpersonal relationships may be a struggle this year and it is suggested to focus on self-growth.

Recent Years: 1998, 2010, 2022

Third on the list is the Tiger. A natural leader, Tigers are confident and brave while also showing extensive signs of loyalty. This year may present challenges for Tigers due to conflicting energies with Tai Sui. Although there will be limited romantic opportunities along with risks for small accidents and unexpected expenses, Tigers can look forward to achieving their career goals.

Recent Years: 1999, 2011, 2023

The optimistic Rabbit is next, being very adaptable and imaginative. They are also passionate and loving creatures, but if you get on their bad side, they can turn on you unexpectedly. Rabbits are in luck this year, with opportunities for promotions and financial growth, though 2025 will not be a year for seeking out romantic relationships.

Recent Years: 2000, 2012, 2024

Next to cross the line is the Dragon. Impulsive, ambitious, and independent, Dragons are fierce creatures, full of energy and wisdom. It’s recommended that Dragons maintain a balanced lifestyle this year as health should be monitored. 2025 will be a year to strengthen familial bonds and earn a steady primary income.

Recent Years: 2001, 2013, 2025

The Snake is the sixth zodiac animal—we’re halfway through! Snakes are goal-oriented, sociable, and creative. However, they tend to detach emotionally and struggle with vulnerability. Since the Snake is this year’s zodiac, 2025 is not looking too great, with an increased risk of injuries and overall challenges with relationships, career, and wealth. But don’t worry, as long as you focus on open communication and are determined to overcome obstacles, 2025 can still be a great year.

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2002, 2014, 2026

Number seven on the list is the Horse. They are said to be outgoing and courageous, making them natural-born leaders who won’t let the haters tear them down. Sometimes though, Horses can be a bit egotistical which can affect their relationships. This year should be fairly steady for Horses, gaining assistance from coworkers contributing to steady wealth, but relationships, although exciting, will be short-lived.

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2003, 2015, 2027

Next up is the Goat, supposedly the most compassionate of the zodiacs. They tend to be more on the introverted end, as well as being very innovative and creative individuals. Goats often underestimate themselves and can at times be gullible. Although 2025 will bring good fortune in terms of finances, accidents and conflicts may arise this year and it may not be the best idea to pursue romantic relationships.

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2004, 2016, 2028

The Monkey is known to be a social and intelligent creature that is highly adaptable in times of change. Although gifted with talent, Monkeys can be very impatient and arrogant at times. This year will bring an equal amount of opportunities and challenges for this zodiac. Isolation may be experienced along with forgetfulness, but there is a good chance to achieve promotions and master skills.

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster personalities are ambitious and compassionate. These individuals are said to be stylish, sometimes dressing to attract attention from others, and will often be found in leadership roles. 2025 is looking good overall for the Rooster, as personal bonds will be strengthened and many leadership opportunities will be up for grabs. On the other hand, this year may bring waves of doubt and worry, so be sure to prioritize your mental well-being!

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2006, 2018, 2030

Dogs are known to be incredibly loyal, alongside traits of honesty and reliability. They don’t typically take on leadership roles but are incredibly important team players. Though they can be impatient and sometimes lazy, the Dog is generally a great zodiac all around. It’s suggested that Dogs avoid high-risk spending and closely monitor the health of loved ones this year. On a more positive note, 2025 is the year to start a new relationship, so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there!

Recent/Upcoming Years: 2007, 2019, 2031

At last, we have made it to the twelfth and final zodiac, the Pig. These individuals are calm but with a hint of youthful energy. Their keen generosity and wisdom contribute to their kind nature. Pigs, however, can also be quite lazy and get overwhelmed emotionally. This year brings challenges to the Pig with burnout being a potential hurdle as well as possible financial losses. Travelling is encouraged in 2025 and there will be significant opportunities to meet new people.

That wraps up the 2025 outlook for the 12 Chinese zodiacs. The Year of the Snake will bring its own unique set of challenges, opportunities, and exciting possibilities for each of the signs. While the Snake encourages us to reflect, there’s plenty to look forward to in terms of growth and transformation. Remember, it’s never too late to set new goals, take risks, and try new things this year, as 2025 has really only just begun!