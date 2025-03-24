Why you should study abroad during your undergrad at UVIC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’ve always dreamed of studying abroad, or it’s never crossed your mind until now, you can trust that there are many reasons for and against it. Most of the ‘against’ reasons come from concerns of financial burdens, time management, mobility, accessibility, fear, and other preventative forces often out of your control. However, there are also many reasons why studying abroad during your undergrad is an extremely positive experience, and there are opportunities to do so in a financially sound and confident way.

As someone lucky enough to have spent a semester abroad in Australia, I have nothing but good things to say about the programs offered through the University of Victoria (UVIC) and the people out there wanting to help you. I learned many things from my semester abroad, and I hope others can as well.

Travel Opportunities

The most amazing element of having an exchange program at UVic is the accessibility to travel all across the globe to a country of your choosing. There are over 80 partner universities to choose from, all offering a unique experience with nothing but people there to help you. I think that if you have the option, travelling during your undergrad is the perfect time to see the world. You have access to a UVic’s guided plan and spend time already designated to school in a completely new country. Travelling at this point in your life can open so many new doors, ignite new aspirations and goals, and expose you to other cultures, people, and your own independence.

Accessibility

As someone who struggles with planning, organizing, committing, and many other basic functioning qualities, I can confidently say that my semester abroad was made simple with the help of both UVic’s GoGlobal staff and my partner school of choice, Murdoch University. I had someone to reach out to with questions all along the way, easy access to accommodation, and a multitude of resources to facilitate the process. To apply for the exchange with the ICS Exchange Program here at UVic, it took a simple online class, a few application forms, including references, financial plans, a letter of intent, and the application form itself. While listed all together it may sound a bit jarring, but trust me, it’s very doable. There are also multiple financial grants you can apply for to help. Somewhere along the way, my whole exchange experience, including the application process, gently forced me to improve my organizational skills which made the goals I had seem more achievable.

The people you will meet

I may be biased, but above all other benefits of studying abroad were the people that I met and the friends that I made. It is such a refreshing experience to go to a new place and be surrounded by people that are equally as excited to make new friends, who are going through a similar travel experience. I travelled to Australia with my friend, and we had never met so many people at one time and had all of them be so friendly, eager, and down to earth. We ended up being part of an amazing friend group where we all did everything together. I made some lifelong best friends during my semester abroad, one surprisingly from Victoria, while the others unfortunately (for us) live in various countries across Europe. My friend and I got to visit our long-distance best friends this last winter break in England, Scotland, and France. Talk about a good investment!

Original photo by Emily Thompson

Almost any new experience will garner some sort of self-reformation, but something as extravagant as studying abroad takes it to a whole new level. There is no better time than in your undergrad studies to go on exchange. You are put into a place with like-minded people, given access to unlimited assistance and guidance, and have the opportunity to learn new languages, experience new cultures, or be like me and just get sunburnt for a few months. An experience like this will benefit your sense of self, and your relationship to others, and offer a new sense of appreciation for the world outside and within your home country. Remember, the world is your oyster, the sky is the limit, the ball is in your court, or any other predictable quote that resonates with you.