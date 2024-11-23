Why Her Campus UVic? For Readers and Writers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why should you read or write for Her Campus UVic? Whether you’re looking for the latest campus scoop, want to stay inspired, or are seeking an outlet for your writing skills, we’ve got you covered! At Her Campus UVic, you’ll find a vibrant community where students connect, learn, and have fun!

FOR READERS:

Learn about UVic and Vancouver Island

A lot of UVic students, regardless if they are first years or not, actually miss out on a lot of cool opportunities that Greater Victoria has to offer because they just aren’t well connected enough to hear about things happening—and more often than not they find out too late! Choosing to read Her Campus articles is a free way to stay engaged with your community!

Get student-curated content

In this day and age, it’s hard to find media outlets that speak to you. At Her Campus, we are written for students by students, so we write with you as our audience in mind! We are experiencing university at the same time as you, and that makes us real-time experts.

Learn something new

No matter what your current interests are, there is always something else out there that might resonate with you. Our writers choose from a variety of topics to write about. From news, local events, sports, pop culture, fashion, and food, there are plenty of exciting subjects that might be your next favourite interest.

FOR WRITERS:

Gain professional writing experience

Not only will you get experience writing at HC UVic but you will learn how to work under a publishing schedule, collaborate with a team and so much more. Not to mention, it does look pretty great on a resume…

Meet like-minded people

Writers are notorious introverts, and while not all people fit into this category, it can still be hard sometimes to find your group in university. At Her Campus UVic, you have a great opportunity to find people who enjoy the same things as you. Whether that be the actual art of writing or the topics you are inspired by, there is a great chance to make new friends and be creative!

Have fun!

Her Campus isn’t all work no play! Writing as a hobby isn’t meant to be draining—choose topics that excite and inspire you. These could be things you have no idea about or have years of experience with, either way, the choice is yours. Also by joining this club, you are opening yourself up to be involved with events, workshops, brand campaigns, and more!

Join Anytime!

We accept new members at any point in the academic school year (September-April) so there is always a chance to get involved. All you have to do is shoot our current Chapter Leader an email or DM us on Instagram @hercampusuvic to learn more and get involved!