Why Dry Shampoo is a Student Essential: Batiste x HC UVIC 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Hey there fabulous UVic students. It’s that time of year again, the leaves are changing colour, midterm season is well underway, and your hair-care routine is starting to seriously lack some volume. Between juggling coursework, exercising, and having a social life, sometimes there’s only a little time left in the day to maintain your self-care routine. We’ve all been there, you skip a shower day to get some extra shut-eye or cram for that exam and your hair has gone from chic to eek. That’s where Batiste Dry Shampoo comes in! It’s a game changer to refresh your hair between washes, and what’s more? There’s no water required!

Be prepared for your wallet to thank you because word on the quad is that your hair-care routine is about to get a special upgrade thanks to Her Campus x UVIC, as we’ve been sponsored by Batiste to give away some free samples this week on campus!

A Look at Batiste

Batiste is a leading hair dry shampoo brand and has been for several years now, but did you know that they have a well-established history with quick hair fixes? Batiste has been around for decades starting back in the 1970s, but it really got its signature formula and look in the late 2000s. Now they sell their products in over 90 countries!

Batiste is known for their quick fix to your hair care problems. With just a couple of spritzes, you can transform your oily locks into a fresh look, with a lovely smell to pair with it. Allure comments saying, “Batiste is your drugstore superhero” and who would I be to disagree with Allure? I know that Batiste has become a staple in my routine, finding a permanent home on my bathroom counter for those I’m-running-late mornings.

We were gifted two products by Batiste and Her Campus that we are so excited for you to try (and who are we kidding, we’re excited to try it too)! Both of these products are also sulphate-free! If you’ve never used dry shampoo before, check out Batiste’s how-to guide! Regardless of hair colour, hair type, or colour-treated hair, you don’t have to worry about using our samples, they are safe for everyone!

“The bottle that started it all. Our most iconic Batiste Dry Shampoo bottle will leave your hair feeling clean, with an easy-to-love scent that matches any mood,” – Batiste Website.

“Clean your hair with just a few sprays of this fan favorite. Its happy and summery scent gets you ready to face the world, while dreaming of vacation,” – Batiste Website.

If you’re curious to see what Batiste product is best for you, take this quiz by Batiste to see what hair-care product of theirs is your perfect match!

Why Students Should Consider Using Dry Shampoo

Now, I’m not normally one advocating for the easy way out, but sometimes life just gets ahead of you. Whether you’re running late for class, preparing for a last-minute night out, or simply just want to look and feel your best, dry shampoo can be your new go-to boo.

There is also science that shows that overwashing your hair (such as washing your hair daily), actually strips your hair of its natural oil. This means that not only is dry shampoo a total lifesaver for busy students on the go, but you’re also giving your hair a well-deserved break between wash days. Now you can skip the wash without sacrificing style and maybe even keep your hair a little bit healthier in the long run.

Our Campaign and Where to Find Us

We are so grateful to Her Campus for giving us the opportunity to distribute free samples on campus! It’s part of our mission to bring practical, student-friendly solutions to your everyday routine, and so while normally we stick to writing articles, we’re due for a change every now and then!

So, rather than dishing out the remaining savings you have, now you can keep the change. So come on by between your classes to get a free sample before we run out! We hope this will be your new campus essential and you don’t want to miss it!

To find us, look for the Hers and a pink banner by the Petch Fountain! Our booth will be open on UVic’s campus on Wednesday, October 23, from 10 am until the mid-afternoon—or whenever samples run out! Samples will be limited to one per person.

Now, it’s time to grab your free Batiste sample and let your hair do the talking.

XOXO, your Campus Correspondent.