Why Do People Love “What’s In My Bag” Videos? 

The “What’s In My Bag” or the WIMB trend has reached all of the big platforms. From YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to British Vogue’s “In the Bag,” the Parisian Vibe series, and Refinery 29’s “Spill it,” it’s clear people love to know what’s in a bag. Everywhere you go you’ll find the hashtag #WhatsInMyBag trending big. But why do people love to know what people keep stashed away, what’s the appeal?

Let’s Unpack a “What’s In My Bag” Video

First, we have to begin by unravelling what a WIMB video is. It starts off with the owner of the bag, normally a celebrity like Julia Fox or Alexa Chung, talking about the type of bag. This is usually where brand names are dropped, like Bottega Veneta, Prada, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Mugler, and more.

In Paloma Elsesser’s Vogue “In The Bag” video, she starts off by talking about her vintage Hermès Kelly bag and how much she values it as it’s one of her first big girl purchases. Once the bag has briefly been explained, they dive into its contents. You’ve got the basics with their keys, wallets, glasses, etc., the things you would expect to be in a bag, all very mundane.

Then as they reach the bottom of the bag, they start to pull out some items that show you a glimpse into their daily life or who they really are. There are a wide variety of videos in the WIMB trend, some that show a deeper side to an A-list celebrity or even videos showing the contents of a school or gym bag. But all of them consist of the same thing, just showing what they carry around!

What’s in the bag?

It always starts with their essentials, and then the good stuff is finally revealed. Most people have snacks, books, notebooks, and beauty products in their bags—this is what interests me, I love to see what type of authors and books they are reading or what snacks I should try the next time I’m at the store.

Their notebooks are often used for their daily thoughts, lyrics, or a conglomeration of deep thoughts. Now, they pull out the non-essential items, even though they are still essential to them. For example, in Charli XCX’s “In The Bag” video she pulls out a banana, but then further explains it’s rotten. She says she always puts it in her bag in case she needs a snack when she’s out! Yes, it may be something unexpected but it is essential to her!

Trinkets are also found, in Emma Robert’s “In The Bag” video she reveals that she collects little dolls. She has a one-armed tiny doll at the bottom of her purse and explains it was given to her by her friend’s eight-month-old daughter. The outside of the bag can also provide a glimpse into who they are. Dua Lipa’s bag has some keychains/bag charms on the strap and a scarf tied to it. She explains that the charms are from places she’s travelled and the scarf was a gift. All of these items show you who they are and what their daily life might look like.

Why do we care?

The fascination and obsession we feel over WIMB videos come from a basic component of life: human curiosity. We naturally want to know more about the lives of others, especially celebrities. There’s a reason these videos have racked up views ranging from 340K as seen on ParisianVibe’s video to 8.3M views on Lily-Rose Depp’s video. These videos offer a rare, unguarded look into the lives of the elite; showing that even the most iconic individuals carry around band-aids or gum, just like us (like Paloma Elsesser who’s so charming and funny in her “In The Bag” video).

These videos can also reveal what trends celebrities pay attention to. For example, Sofia Richie on TikTok shows that she carries around the trending Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm.

Beyond trends, these videos can also show what people value. It’s sweet knowing that people are carrying around things that mean something to them. For example, lots of the notebooks carried around store their very personal ideas, feelings, or thoughts. Charli XCX carries around her notebook which is a mix of lyrics and trauma dumping. Or Emma Roberts, who carries around a photo of her son, and in her video, she shares a story about him. The idea that what we carry reflects who we are really resonates with people and shows the sweetness that people can have.

The WIMB trend can also be very inspiring. I got the idea to carry around a small deck of cards in my bag in case the conversation ever dies or gets awkward and I need something to liven up a hangout—I have yet to use them, but the keyword is yet! I know I will be prepared if a deck of cards is ever needed. I got this idea from someone on TikTok as Emma Roberts and Dua Lipa both carry around a deck of some type of cards.

Famous Bag Holders

Now, when I think of famous people holding famous bags I immediately go to the Olsen Twins. Their iconic utilization of the Hermès Birkin Bag is something memorable about them. They got their bag and got the most out of it, they truly loved their bags. Seeing the many photos of them holding their open bags always made me wonder what they kept in there.

Jane Birkin, the muse for the Birkin Bag, shaped the bag industry. She popularized Hermès and wicker baskets. Jane Birkin was said to be the “epitome of French style” by Vanity Fair. She inspired Hermés executive, Jean-Louis Dumas, when she sat with him on a plane and everything fell out of her wicker basket (which she carried instead of a purse, due to all the space she needed). She popularized the trend of “Birkinify”, — decorating and stuffing bags to the brim — never keeping hers tidy, naturally making people wonder: what did she carry?

Final Thoughts

The fascination of “What’s In My Bag” videos lies in the way they offer a glimpse into the lives of others and reveal small things that bring them joy. I know that I watch these videos to feed my curiosity, I love seeing what people carry and what new things I could start carrying around. I will sit down to watch one video and then realize I have been sitting for four hours.

If you fall, and your bag spills, of course, I will help clean it up, but sorry not sorry I will also be looking at what you have,! Going out with friends, I can’t count how many times we have gone around to show what we have in our bags. I love a real-life demonstration and it’s such an easy way to talk about new things or meet new people. Don’t feel alone in your curiosity, it’s a natural thing!

To sum up, the WIMB trend is fascinating, trend-setting, and influential — especially with the iconic presence of luxury brands like Dior, Chanel, and Fendi. These videos not only satisy our curiosity about what people carry, but also highlights how bags are symbols and representative of the individual. Whether it’s a well-loved tote, vintage handbag, or the newest luxury bag, what we carry — and how it’s carried — shows glimpses of who we are.