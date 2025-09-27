Which Streaming Services Are Worth Your Money? My Recommendations for Student Budget-Friendly Streaming 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My family pays for four to five streaming services at a time, and I sometimes even use accounts of my friends’ too. Over the years, prices have risen significantly, and having multiple subscriptions is unrealistic. I’ve decided to break down what I think makes each of the main streaming services worth it.

Netflix

Netflix has all the OGs, or at least my OGs. Here I stream old Grey’s Anatomy, Stranger Things, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, and all the cheesy new shows that I’ll never admit I actually watch. Netflix with ads costs $7.99 per month, and without ads costs $18.99 per month; however, there is no option for a more affordable student account. Even if it means sitting through ads, however, I don’t see myself ever giving Netflix up.

Amazon Prime Video

The other side of me, who isn’t watching corny shows on Netflix, turns to Prime Video for movies and book-to-TV adaptations. I can’t go without mentioning that Prime is the home of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Summer 2025’s quintessential TV show. Also noteworthy, in my opinion, are Sally Rooney adaptations like Normal People and Conversations with Friends. Prime Video is $9.99 a month regularly, and $4.99 a month for students. But Prime is no longer ad-free, even within the higher pricing tiers.

Crave

Personally, Crave is my least-used streaming service. The most notable things I think Crave has to offer are The White Lotus, Succession, and Love Island. Crave has some crossover with Netflix, also offering shows like The Office and Sullivan’s Crossing. Crave has a three-tiered pricing scheme ranging from $3.99 per month to $7.99.

Apple TV

Apple TV is where I go when I have exhausted all other options when trying to pick something to watch. Shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Buccaneers are popular Apple TV streams, but they aren’t worth the money to me, especially given the $14.99 a month price tag.

Disney+

Disney+ is, to me, all about nostalgia. However, I don’t choose to go way back in time to my childhood shows; instead, I come to Disney for Criminal Minds and Criminal Minds only. That being said, How I Met Your Mother and Modern Family are classics available here, too. Disney+ pricing ranges from $8.99 a month with ads to $15.99 a month without ads. Disney+ does give the option to bundle subscriptions with Crave or TSN, if that is up your alley. Disney+ isn’t worth my own money, but I’ll admit I use a friend’s login for my Spencer Reid fix.

Paramount+

Like Disney+, Paramount+ has a special place in my heart for one main reason: Yellowstone. Other popular shows like Yellowjackets and Dexter can be streamed on Paramount, but I wouldn’t compare the selection to Netflix or Prime Video. Paramount+ Basic with ads costs $6.99 a month, and Premium without ads costs $13.99 per month.

As a self-declared cheesy TV expert, I believe Netflix and Prime are most deserving of my money. While streaming services have begun to block use outside the primary household of the account holders, generally, they’re accepting of university students. Therefore, I hope the day never comes when either streaming services themselves or my own parents kick me off their accounts. Until then, I’ll remain up-to-date on where to spend my hard-earned coin when the time comes.