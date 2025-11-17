Where to Window-Shop in Downtown Victoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing quite like a lazy afternoon spent wandering downtown Victoria. For my fellow window-shopping warriors, I have the perfect five recommendations to sate your consumer curiosity without breaking the bank. So, wander, browse, and try not to give in to temptation.

With a slogan like “If music is your drug, we are your dealers,” of course, this place is a must-see! Tucked away in Victoria’s famous Fan Tan Alley at 3 Fan Tan Alley #107, The Turntable is the coolest second-hand record store you’ll ever step foot in. They first opened nearly 30 years ago, and remain open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, trade, or just browse, you will be amazed by their rows and rows of vinyl records, CDs, and cassette tapes. They even offer a 10% discount for students, so make sure you have your student ID with you, just in case!

If you’re also a sucker for stationery, The Papery is the place for you! It’s truly a crafter’s dream, from the big wall of cards and calligraphy pens galore to adorable stamps and so, so much more. This is the kind of store I could get lost in for hours. At the very least, I would suggest checking out their many stickers; I often can’t help but grab one on most visits. Located at 734 Fort St. and open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., I highly recommend a quick stop here the next time you’re downtown!

Located at 770 Yates St., Cheers Vintage Collective is Victoria’s biggest vintage collective. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday. I never get tired of browsing their racks as they restock their store daily. I find that they often have better prices than other vintage stores downtown. If you’re anything like me, you’ll adore browsing their jewelry, you won’t be able to get enough of their vintage home decor, and don’t even get me started on their jackets. I would also suggest following their Instagram account, @cheersvintagecollective, as they are often promoting sales and events.

Who doesn’t love perusing the aisles of a bookstore? I know I do, and Munro’s Books is the best place to do it! Located at 1108 Government St., this independent bookstore has been in operation since 1963. If for nothing else, you need to go check out the architecture, the beautiful murals lining the upper walls, and the high, ornate ceilings, which really help set the vibe for your bookish adventure.

And for my fellow broke students, I haven’t mentioned the bargain section yet! Their bargain section includes a rotation selection of bestsellers, fiction and non-fiction novels, and even some cute gifts! Open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Wednesday, and 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Munro’s Books is a must-see.

Located in Victoria’s historic Chinatown at 1624 Government St., Silk Road Tea is an absolutely iconic tea shop. With more than 60 teas to try, and new blends always on the way, there’s a perfect cup for everyone! It’s worth the trip just to check out the inventive flavour combinations they’re offering. If you end up buying a tea, make sure you keep the container it comes in, as these tins are refillable—delicious and eco-friendly!

Silk Road Tea is also for more than just tea lovers. Despite the name, they also sell tea memorabilia; skincare products such as masks, serums, and toners; and bath and body products such as essential oils and bath salts. In case you were going to ask, yes, it smells absolutely lovely in there! Open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays, make sure you find the time to swing by.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new favourite shop or just out to enjoy a stroll, downtown Victoria is filled with cute little stores for you to explore. From records and reads to amazing vintage finds, there’s always something worth stopping for!