What’s the Deal With Distressed Fashion? A Brief Look at the History Behind the Fashion Trend

Ripped, torn, used, dirty, bleached—every one of these terms or “imperfections” can be considered an eye-catching feature of distressed fashion. In the fashion industry, “distressed” refers to any material or garment that has undergone purposeful treatment (or rather, mistreatment) to achieve a worn-out or aged appearance. Nearly any clothing item can be distressed: shoes, pants, shirts, accessories—nothing is safe from the creative minds in the fashion world.

But why is distressed fashion such a hit in the first place? Especially when, depending on the brand, it can come with a hefty price tag. The answer is complicated and has a history that traces back to the late 1960s and early 1970s, when rebels wore distressed fashion, from denim jeans and the hippie anti-establishment movement, to later incorporating safety pins and anarchy with the punk rock movement. However, by the 1980s, distressed clothing no longer belonged to outsiders and later came to represent its entire opposition, as high-end designer brands drew inspiration from the tattered silhouettes.

Originally conceptualized as a symbol of rebellion and nonconformity in the late 20th century, distressed clothing has maintained its connection to counterculture while simultaneously, and somewhat juxtaposedly, becoming a sought-after style among the affluent social class.

Distressed clothing is also notoriously controversial, often being critiqued as a way of “fetishizing the poor.” Charlene Lau, a postdoctoral graduate in material and visual culture at Parsons School of Design, developed the modern concept of “inconspicuous consumption.” Lau’s concept essentially suggests that people will spend large sums of money to appear as if they haven’t. With knockoffs, dupes, and luxury becoming more accessible to the middle class, purchasing worn and torn distressed garments has become the height of luxurious fashion. The popularity of distressed clothing among the affluent social class has become a trend, with rich people essentially cosplaying or dressing up as if they were poor while still maintaining their high status. Balenciaga has specifically been a brand that has consistently been at the centre of the debate, with recent collections featuring heavily distressed items priced at shockingly high prices. Their distressed sneakers are especially eye-catching— and not in a good way.

However, distressed clothing does not solely belong to the upper social class. Wearing ripped jeans and safety-pin-ridden jackets used to belong to rebels, and in a way, still does. While luxury brands can slap a three-thousand-dollar price tag on a distressed jacket, others are making their very own. Tutorials on how to distress your own clothes are practically everywhere, with some step-by-step methods even being published by established brands like Levi’s. Fashion is not meant to be exclusive; it’s supposed to be enjoyed by everyone, and it shouldn’t be made inaccessible just because of a price tag.