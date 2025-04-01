The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media influencer, Alix Earle, has garnered an audience of 7.3 million followers for her TikTok videos on makeup, acne, her day-to-day life, and more. With such a large following, Earle has created an Amazon Storefront, featuring her favourite products for travel, beauty, clothing, and more.

In 2023, Earle’s popularity continued to grow when she was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30. Forbes 30 Under 30, which highlights 30 influential individuals under the age of 30 from various professional fields. Earle was featured again on Forbes’ list in 2024, with her reported annual income reaching a whopping 8 million US dollars.

A bit about Earle is that she’s a beauty and fashion influencer from New Jersey and a University of Miami graduate. She launched her podcast Hot Mess on Alex Cooper’s Unwell media network. The podcast covers topics like fame, family, relationships, and more. Additionally, Earle has a growing following of 3.7 million Instagram followers, was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and sponsors an annual scholarship for emerging entrepreneurs at Miami’s Herbert Business School. Earle has a stacked resume at only 24 years old which is highly impressive.

Now, as Earle’s platform continues to grow, she has begun to expand further into the fashion industry. This shift can first be traced back to her skinny jeans campaign with Frame in January 2025. Notably, right after her campaign, she did an interview and editorial look for Numero Netherlands. Many preached the editorial look that was put together by stylist Danyul Brown. Brown is a British-born celebrity stylist with a global profile based in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Kickstarting his career at Alexander McQueen, Brown has gone on to make a name for himself as an internationally recognized celebrity fashion stylist. Brown is considered one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists across the music, fashion, and TV industries, according to his agency’s bio. In that same bio, it mentions an extensive list of celebrities that he has styled, including The Kid Laroi, Paris Jackson, and Amelia Gray.

Brown and Earle: A Fashion Match Made in Heaven?

With news of Earle and Brown’s collaboration for Numero, I decided to investigate further into the details of this dynamic duo’s history. A TikTok by the user DevinDrain from Feb. 10 mentions some of the work that Brown has done with Earle including her Super Bowl ad for Carl’s Jr. DevinDrains video also details the early days of this pair’s professional relationship.

Earle was recently criticized for her recent Miu Miu fashion show look styled by Brown. She showcased the journey and the look on TikTok. The look consisted of a maxi leather blue Miu Miu skirt and matching blue leather jacket, grey socks, white kitten heels, and topped off with a white Miu Miu bag. Earle faced backlash for the look because it is so outside the scope of what she normally wears;, check out her get ready with me with Who What Wear. One user commented on the TikTok video, “is this rage bait.” Earle replied back saying, “It’s not.” This look has been described as being more mature and “risky” by the fans. I believe she was criticized because it’s not what she normally wears, as she is mainly known for a “party girl” look as that is what she wears mainly on TikTok. Additionally, the length between the skirt and the socks was very close together, making it seem awkward. Some of her audience also did not love the socks and heels, but I think it fits the Miu Miu aesthetic and is a fun way to style heels. I personally loved the look but would have preferred if she did a slick hair look, along with light blue eyeshadow. These tweaks to her look would have brought the outfit together a lot better.

It will be interesting to see more of Brown’s looks on Earle in the future. As the Spring Runway 2025 happens, we can hope to see more looks styled by Brown for Alix Earle and other celebs and find out if this is a match made in heaven or hell.