What is ‘Good Night Out’ Doing to Ensure Nightlife Safety

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

A night out should be fun, but for many, concerns about safety—especially drink spiking and injection-related drugging—cast a shadow over the experience. Reports of these incidents have become more frequent in Victoria, sparking conversations about how to better protect people in nightlife spaces.

I spoke with Alex Kiersteed (she/they), an Educator and Regional Lead from Good Night Out (GNO ) to discuss the growing awareness around drugging incidents, who is most at risk, and what both venues and individuals can do to stay safe.

I first encountered GNO at one of their outreach tables set up on campus at UVic. I was confused at why there was a booth set up at 12 a.m. on a Friday night, but when I approached it with my friends we quickly understood what their purpose was. The volunteers were welcoming and engaging with us, answering questions and offering resources. We discussed personal experiences and felt heard, it made the topic of nightlife safety much less intimidating.

GNO, a BC-based non-profit, is at the forefront of this issue, working to make bars, clubs, and festivals safer for everyone. Founded in Vancouver in 2017, expanding to Victoria in 2022, their work includes training staff at bars and clubs on recognizing and preventing harassment, running workshops, and offering direct support to patrons through their street team. On Friday and Saturday nights, GNO volunteers—easily recognizable in their peach-coloured hoodies—roam nightlife areas between midnight and 2 a.m., acting as extra eyes and ears. They also set up outreach tables at events and in residential areas, providing resources and assistance for anyone who needs it.

“We focus on areas of nightlife safety that are often overlooked. Most venues have policies around over-intoxication, but few have dedicated procedures in place for patron safety beyond that.” Alex Kiersteed (she/they)

In recent years, discussions about drink spiking and injection-related drugging have gained traction both in media reports and private forums in the Victoria areas. While it’s difficult to track exact numbers, GNO has seen a rise in people sharing their experiences.

“There’s definitely more conversation around it now,” Kiersteed shares, “people feel more empowered to speak up, which is important because these incidents are often underreported.”

Although these incidents can happen at any time, they tend to spike most often during busy party seasons. Festivals, holidays, and university events create environments where perpetrators may feel they can act without being noticed, suggests Kiersteed. Marginalized groups—such as women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and racialized people—are more likely to be targeted for violence, and drink spiking is no exception, Kiersteed has found

GNO offers training for venues, focusing on practical strategies to prevent and respond to drugging incidents. Their workshops cover a range of topics, including recognizing the signs of drink spiking, understanding risk factors and statistics, bystander intervention techniques, and identifying behaviour that could pose red flags.

In addition to training, Kiersteed emphasizes the importance of visible safety measures, such as drink covers, clear safety messaging on walls, and well-established policies that staff can follow.

“When perpetrators see that a space takes safety seriously, they’re less likely to target people there.” Alex Kiersteed (she/they)

While the responsibility for preventing drugging incidents should not fall solely on individuals who choose to go out, there are steps people can take to reduce their risk and support others. Kiersteed highlighted some red flags to watch for such as pressuring another person to drink more than they want, making inappropriate sexual jokes or comments, or creating a sense of obligation such as saying someone “owes” them something.

Bystander intervention is also crucial. If you notice someone who seems uncomfortable, overly intoxicated, or separated from their group, stepping in can make a difference. This can be as simple as checking in with them or alerting venue staff.

Ensuring safer nightlife spaces requires action from individuals, venues, and the wider community. Through training, outreach, and advocacy, GNO is working to make Victoria’s nightlife safer for everyone.

If you want to learn more about GNO or get involved, visit their website for resources, training opportunities, and ways to support their mission.