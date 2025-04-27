What in the Joseph Smith is going on in Season Two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? My Season Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to hit screens May 15, 2025, however the recent plot developments on TikTok are already enough drama for a whole season to unfold… Even though it’s cliche, I’m still asking the question: “will MomTok survive this?”

For those who missed season one, “MomTok” refers to a group of Mormon moms from Utah who started making TikTok videos together in 2020. The group’s members have changed over time, however season one centers on Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Ngatikaura, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, and Taylor Paul.

Season one begins at the end of a scandal where MomTok’s founder, Taylor Paul, had caused a near-end to the group by exposing herself as a “soft swinger.” Drama stormed, both true and false, and it did not look like MomTok could survive (but miraculously it did). If there’s anything season one proved, it’s that it would take a lot of drama to truly fracture this group. But with greater tolerance came even greater drama, and MomTok is once again looking like it might not survive—at least not with everyone who made it past season one.

Although the trailer for season two is short, there’s no shortage of a plot. Whitney is yet again sitting on the edge of MomTok (even though she left with a startling “good luck without me”). Taylor’s relationship isn’t making it to season two (as confirmed on TikTok). Yet the most surprising development is that the infamous Miranda McWhorter is the show’s newest addition. Oh, and the police have arrived somewhere, again?

If you’re getting confused, that’s the whole #MomTok experience. Just when you’ve pieced together both sides of the present argument, there’s another twist or turn, and (spoiler) it usually involves Whitney.

Although the official episodes don’t air until later this month, there are quite a few hints on social media; so I’m already trying to piece together the plot.

Demi might be joining Whitney as the villian

A recent video promoting MomTok’s elusive event in Las Vegas is missing Demi and Whitney. Ok, and? And, there’s a few things to unpack here. Whitney was consistently the main point of controversy in season one, and hasn’t really backed down. After she said goodbye to MomTok at the end of season one, there’s since been proof that Taylor, her seeming nemesis, added Whitney back into the groupchat. So, if she’s back in, then why was Whitney not invited to be a part of the Las Vegas event?

As for Demi, she has been known to post notably less than the other moms, however the Vegas video isn’t the only one she’s been missing from lately. Her recent comment on the event was, “[it] ultimately just wasn’t a good fit.”

There’s also been some unexpected tension between Taylor and Demi, and Jessi and Demi. On Feb. 8, 2025, Taylor posted one of her signature clap back’s pointed at Demi, after her husband Brett made fun of Taylor’s pregnant face resembling Francine from the kids show Arthur. The jab at Taylor had become a recurring hate comment from season one, which Taylor had previously expressed as genuinely hurtful. The video has since been taken down, but avid MomTok scrollers haven’t forgotten. From what we’ve seen of Demi, she must really have it out for Taylor if she’s going this low. But Demi beefing with Jessi?—no idea here. Still, my prediction is they will work it out in the end.

The overarching shock here is that the violent opposition Demi had for Whitney in season one is now all of a sudden gone, and the two are instead teaming up now. Hmmm… At this point I can’t see an ending where Demi is in the group (or Whitney, but that’s not particularly surprising.)

New character unlocked

It’s confirmed that Miranda, an original group member, will join in season two, but her origins in MomTok are bound to bring controversy. Since being named as a member in Taylor’s swing group, Miranda has been wary about joining the show, but was on good terms with the MomTok group through season one. This sub-plot could go in a variety of directions, but my guess here is that she’s not going anywhere any time soon—she had a whole season on film to decide if she could handle MomTok.

Jen is still here!

Although it seemed like Jen was leaving for New York and would be out of MomTok entirely, due to some unique circumstances, it seems that she’s very much in season two. I’m a bit wary of her husband Zac, after season one, because of his seeming immaturity, but he’s been showing some growth. From what we’ve seen of Jen, she’s one of the more mature members of the group, but her issues generally emerge from the conservative Mormon pressures. I hope season two can be less stressful for this mom.

Final thoughts

There’s unfinished drama from season one, there’s new drama unfolding everyday, and there’s a possible season to follow. In my opinion, some backtracking needs to be done right from the start—who is Camille? Will Jen make it back to Utah? I predict season two will not be the end…