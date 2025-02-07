Valentine’s Day Dates in Victoria: For the Planners and Procrastinators

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast—so fast, it might feel stressful to come up with the perfect date idea for you and your partner. The good news is that Victoria has so many interesting things to do, and not just in the city, but around it as well.

There are countless opportunities to have a blast this Valentine’s Day enjoying various foods, drinks, and activities, whether with your significant others or your best gal pals!

Just a 45-minute drive from UVic, Bilston Creek Farm is the perfect place for a date. With various events planned for Valentine’s Day, be sure to visit their Sweetheart’s Market from Feb. 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s a $5 ticket fee, which can be put towards the purchase of a Bilston Creek Farm product and can be purchased online or at the door upon arrival. There’ll be various vendors to purchase from and browse the booths including Cozy Threads, Island Soul Soap, Louisa Jones, Loops Jewelry, and more! If you get hungry while browsing, there’ll be food vendors too. On Saturday, Brass Knuckle Baking will have their delicious focaccia bread with a twist. On Saturday and Sunday, be sure to grab a sweet or savoury crepe from Country Crepes. Then, on all three days, from Friday to Sunday, Hustle and Dough will be selling wood-fired pizzas.

The Sweetheart’s Market isn’t the only date idea that Bilston Creek Farm has to offer. There are also saunas that can be booked to share with that special someone. Wildwood Saunas offers two for booking, each has a window with a view of Metchosin’s beautiful forest. There are also cold plunge tubs, cold outdoor showers, and a designated relaxation area. Their wood-burning sauna and cold plunge cycle are great for erasing any stress that the new year may have already caused. For $180, you can book a private sauna for up to six guests. They also offer “Single Community Sauna” passes for $32.35 where you can join a group of others and enjoy a relaxing 90-minute sauna session.

For those who don’t want to strip down to their bathing suits but would rather be warm and cozy, the fire pits in the orchards are the perfect choice. For just $30, you can enjoy your own personal campfire in an Apple Orchard for an hour. You can alternatively bring a larger group for the same price, but only six complementary s’mores are included. All you need to bring is a cozy blanket and someone to enjoy a fire with and they do the rest, providing a well-stocked fire, roasting sticks, and hot dog kits that are available for purchase with beef and vegetarian options. After the hour is up, you can stay on the property and wander the grounds, visit the farm shop, and even grab a warm drink for the road! The one downside is that the fire pits are only offered on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Romantic Restaurants:

Boom + Batten offers a view of the inner harbour, sunsets, and a casual yet elevated dining room to enjoy a delicious meal. It will soon become a staple for date night due to its delicious food, fantastic drinks, and great atmosphere.

Il Terrazzo has been around for more than 30 years and has been a staple in Victoria’s dining scene. For those who want a candle-lit ambiance, look no further. With brick fireplaces and an old town courtyard setting, enjoy Northern Italian cuisine with a Pacific Northwest twist.

Il Covo Trattoria is an authentic Italian restaurant that is family-run and located in a heritage building, with a rustic and warm atmosphere. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a specially planned meal that will have special features alongside their regular menu. Their signature recipes include freshly made pasta, locally sourced seasonal seafood, produce, and meats, along with a garden patio where they grow herbs and edible flowers.

Tip: For any nice restaurant, it’s best to make a reservation at least a few weeks in advance to ensure you don’t have to wait at the door.

Activities:

For couples who prefer to get out and do something, an activity is always a great idea for a date night.

Horror Escape is great for partners who want to see how well they work together by putting themselves to the test in an escape room. They offer three different escape rooms with varying levels of difficulty, gore, and horror. With various themes and names, you can choose from House of Occult, Motel 66, or After Dark. For $27 a person, not including tax, test your problem-solving skills and see how well you hold up as tensions rise, the rooms get dark, and scares are just around the corner.

Forged offers axe throwing. It’s a great way to let off some steam and see who can hit a bullseye first in a playful competition. For $30 you can book a public lane to share with either your special someone or even a group of people. Located downtown, you can easily go for snacks or drinks after, not before.

Haunted Manor Mini-Golf and Ping Pong is not an average game of mini-golf, it instead offers an immersive and interactive twist as you play through a haunted manor with a ghoulish backstory that is revealed. For $25 a person, you get to go through the twists and turns and various puzzles to pass each hole. You can even come early to enjoy snacks and beverages in their lounge or enjoy some after the game with the loser paying for it.

There are also so many hikes and beaches to explore if you’re up to the challenge the winter weather provides here.

Victoria is full of so many great things to do as a couple for a date night, not just for Valentine’s Day. There’s Craigdarroch Castle, the Victoria Bug Zoo, the Victoria Butterfly Gardens, and way more. Be sure to plan your Valentine’s date with that special someone in advance so you can surprise them, maybe bring them a bouquet from a florist like Brown’s the Florist. Happy Valentine’s Day!