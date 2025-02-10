UVic’s Road to Net Zero: A Progress Report on their Promises of Sustainability

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

The University of Victoria (UVic) has long established itself as a leader in sustainability in comparison to other Canadian universities. By implementing ambitious policies and infrastructure projects aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint, UVic has created a tremendous reputation and ranking in sustainability. Through various plans UVic has also been committed to cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but as key deadlines approach we can’t help but wonder if the university is making the progress it promised.

In target two of the Climate and Sustainability Action Plan, UVic committed to 50% GHG emissions reduction by 2030, net zero for campus operations by 2040, and a climate-positive (more carbon dioxide absorbed than emitted) campus by 2050.

UVic’s Integrated Energy Master Plan (2011) laid the foundation for energy efficiency and emissions reduction on campus. A key component of this plan was the introduction of a district energy system—a centralized heating system that generates and distributes hot and cold air to multiple buildings from a single energy source—estimated to greatly improve energy efficiency.

Additionally, the plan explored alternative low-carbon fuel sources and renewable energy technologies. The projected savings from this plan was 6,500 tons of carbon emissions overall.

Visible progress in sustainability has been made since the commitments involved in the Climate and Sustainability Action Plan. The district energy plant was completed in 2019, replacing existing plants on campus, and as predicted increased the range and efficiency of the university’s heating system. UVic has also implemented other plans such as the Campus Cycling Plan (2019), aimed to increase biker’s share of campus trips from 7.7% in 2016 to 10%, and the Campus Greenway Plan (2019), which focuses on preserving maturing trees while enhancing green spaces.

These sustainability efforts have not gone unnoticed. As UVic continues to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), internal recognition has been earned. UVic has been ranked 3rd in Canada for overall contributions to the UN SDGs (out of 2,159 institutions), 5th in the world and 2nd in Canada for climate action (SDG 13), 4th in the world and 2nd in Canada for sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and within the top 50 globally for SDGs related to poverty, clean water, responsible consumption/production, and biodiversity.

While this is all to be celebrated, some challenges remain. Transitioning away from natural gas has proven difficult, and meeting the 2040 net zero goal will require a significant move toward renewable energy sources and more rapid implementation of carbon-reducing technologies.

With only five years left to halve emissions, UVic is under pressure to accelerate its transition to a low-carbon campus. Expanding to renewable energy sources will be critical during this time, while continued engagement with students and faculty, ensuring grassroots sustainability efforts—such as waste reduction, sustainable transportation, and climate activism—remain priorities.

While UVic proves to be a leader in sustainability and has made impressive efforts towards a low-carbon campus, its decisions in the next few years will determine whether it can move beyond policy promises and truly establish itself as a climate leader.