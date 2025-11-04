Unofficial UVic Accounts You Need to Follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The University of Victoria (UVic) has its fair share of official newsletters, updates, and announcements, but that’s not the content we go to Instagram for. Luckily, a few creative (and anonymous) students have created some amazingly weird content for us to enjoy. From chair art and confessions, all the way to public urination, you have to check out these four hilarious accounts.

Every UVic student knows the orange and white chairs located on the UVic Quad. Well, the account @uvic.chairs features pictures of these chairs stacked into chair art sculptures, or as they call it, “chart.” This account was started on Oct. 7, 2025, and already has over 1000 followers!

They have also developed some pretty strong opposition, with the brand-new account @uvicchairdemolisher posting videos of them breaking down the elaborate designs. If you feel called to defend our favourite “chartist,” go follow @uvic.chairs and support whatever they get up to next!

With over 3,700 followers and near-daily posts, @uvicconfessions is the best place to stay updated on the craziest UVic-related drama. The stories they share fall into six categories: “Romantic confessions,” “Flirtingggg,” “Carsa confessions,” “General confessions 2,” “Hot takes,” and my personal favourite, “School/Class confessions.”

Do you have your own drama to spill? Well, you’re in luck, they have a series of Google Forms at the Linktree in their bio where you can tell your UVic tea!

Do you remember tech decks? Those miniature skateboards where participants utilize their index and middle fingers to “ride” and complete tricks. Well, that activity has an official name: fingerboarding. And, better yet, UVic has its very own fingerboarding pro; the Instagram page @uvicfingerer is an account dedicated to an individual riding around various UVic locations, including the Elliott Building, the MacLaurin Building, and more. At the time of writing this article, the account has over 339 followers, with an alleged giveaway at 400, so make sure you follow to see what they get up to next!

The UVic p*sser is likely the most infamous name on this list. There has been a trend going around social media of people recording themselves urinating in public, and on Sept. 9, 2025, the trend made its way to the UVic campus. The Instagram account @uvicpisser features the “P*sser” urinating on various UVic buildings, including the Bob Wright Centre and the MacLaurin Building. Accounts have even sprouted up in protest, such as @uvic.pissersearch or @uvicpisserhater. While I, of course, do not condone this behaviour, I can’t deny that the chaos it’s stirred up has made it one of the most talked-about accounts on campus with over 400 followers.

Campus life at UVic is more than just textbooks and lectures, and these four student-run Instagram accounts prove it. Stay updated on all the insanity and hit those follow buttons – you won’t regret it!