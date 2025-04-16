Underrated Starbucks drink combinations to switch it up this spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that irreplaceable first sip feeling when the Starbucks drink hits, and unfortunately, when it doesn’t hit, too. We’ve all been there, maybe when there were too many customization opportunities and you didn’t realize matcha cold foam doesn’t actually work on a cold brew, or maybe you tried the latest “healthy-but-tastes-the-same” order that really did taste different. As a former barista, I’ve seen a fair share of noteworthy choices, which is exactly why I decided to compile my top drink recs for the next time you want to branch out—safely.

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso + Lavender Cold Foam

Once you get past the 16 syllables, this drink is top tier. I love this drink because it’s balanced in all areas. An extra espresso shot, half the regular sweetener, a dash of cinnamon, and arguably the best cold foam compile into a rescue from the dead—AKA the trenches of finals season.

How to order: Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, add lavender cold foam.

Iced Matcha Latte + White Mocha

Starbucks matcha has been a point of controversy this year after the matcha powder was changed from sweetened to unsweetened. In my opinion, the old version was too sweet, so I’m team new matcha, but either way, I think the best version is customized.

Here’s my order: Iced Matcha Latte, add three pumps of white mocha, and no classic syrup.

Iced Caramel Macchiato + Blonde Espresso

If you’re on the edge about coffee because of its bitterness, this is for you. This drink, along with most, automatically comes with what Starbucks calls signature espresso. This is definitely a matter of preference, but I prefer switching to blonde espresso, which is less bitter and a bit more acidic. (It’s also free to switch.)

How to order: Iced Caramel Macchiato, sub blonde espresso.

Strawberry Açaí Refresher + Peach Juice

A lot of the Pinterest Starbucks combos I tried when I was in middle school should be left in middle school, but I believe this one is worth bringing back. When dehydration hits, and no amount of water can fix that, this combo never fails.

How to order: Strawberry Açaí Refresher, add a splash of peach juice, and add a splash of lemonade (optional).

Iced Lavender Latte + Strawberry Cold Foam

Words cannot express how great this combo is to me. Strawberry cold foam is unique because it’s made with puree, as opposed to syrup. The result is somewhat like a milkshake on top of coffee—#willtoliveinacup.

How to order: Iced Lavender Latte, add strawberry cold foam.

Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte + Salted Caramel Cold Foam

I discovered this combo by accident one day and have never looked back. The Cinnamon Dolce Latte is one of the most forgotten menu items (ask any barista), and for no good reason! The latte alone is a win, but there’s something about salt and cinnamon that is unmatched.

How to order: Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte, add salted caramel cold foam.

Iced London Fog + Vanilla Bean Powder

Disclaimer: This will take over five minutes to make, so you don’t want to be in a rush when ordering this. If you’re looking to deepen your love for vanilla, I highly recommend ordering this. The drink already comes with vanilla syrup, but adding vanilla bean powder is a level up.

How to order: Iced London Fog Latte, add two scoops of vanilla bean powder.

Whether or not you decide to take inspiration from any one of these ideas, customization is always an option. If you’re feeling like your coffee order needs some revamping, my two pieces of advice are to be brave and not order 21 pumps or packets of various sweeteners. Yes, someone actually ordered that, and a side of oatmeal with 15 sweetener packs.

So, with drink ideas in mind and the Starbucks app in hand, I hope you feel inspired to try an exciting new combo!