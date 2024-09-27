Underrated Coffee Shops To Study At In Victoria

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semester well on its way, assignments can already be piling up. Due dates are coming up fast and studying at home might not be ideal and you need somewhere else to go. Most coffee shops, especially downtown, can be busy, difficult to find seats at, loud, and hard to focus in. That’s why I’ve come up with a list of some of my favourite underrated coffee shops that are perfect to hunker down and study at.

With an Australian Aboriginal name meaning “by the sea,” Iluka is inspired by Australian coffee and beach culture, along with the owner’s own family history in Australia after having lived there for nearly 10 years. Located just over the Admirals Road bridge in Esquimalt on the Portage Inlet, the interior is designed with refurbished and handcrafted furniture and decor, creating a truly aesthetic and exciting spot. They also offer smoothie bowls, brunch all day, sweet treats, and various other drinks. It is a truly hidden gem and I cannot recommend this cafe enough!

On the corner of Quadra and Hillside, Gigi’s Cafe is not just a cafe but a small event venue. On Mondays, Gigi’s hosts an Open Mic night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the sign up starting at 6 p.m. Gigi’s also hosts a Writer’s Open Mic once a month with the next event being Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. All experience levels are welcome for both events with food, drinks, and more available. This is the perfect place to visit if you want to support local and buy locally made products!

If you’re in search of a family owned, local coffee shop, Marcelo’s Coffee Shop, located in Oak Bay, is a great option. They not only have drinks, but delicious sweet treats such as flavoured croffles (a pastry hybrid between a croissant and a waffle). For fans of just croissants, their Nutella one is delicious. They also have various lunch options such as chicken adobo and pork belly sandwiches. Not only is Marcelo’s a coffee shop but they are also automotive enthusiasts, having hosted a cars and coffee meet in the past.

Oak Bay is also home to an Italian bakery and cafe that was opened in 1997. Ottavio is now owned by a group made up of Oak Bay residents that wanted to ensure the iconic cafe would continue to exist and be preserved as an Oak Bay landmark. Inspired by the owner’s Italian heritage and family history of owning a pastry shop from 1921, Ottavio is a slice of Italy within Victoria with delicious pastries and food that will have you coming back for more. As a cafe, bakery, and deli, it truly has everything you could want in a study spot.

Located in the Fernwood neighbourhood, Fern Cafe and Bakery was not named for its location but after the owner’s love of the fern covered forest floors on Vancouver Island. As a 100% vegan cafe and bakery, it is owner-operated and offers a full cafe menu, speciality beverages and pastries, lattes, and brunch items on the weekends. It’s next to Cold Comfort and Mount Royal’s Bagels if you’re looking for a nice triple threat of treats as a reward for simply opening your laptop and looking at assignments.

There are countless more cafes in Greater Victoria. These five are just scratching the tip of the iceberg of underrated cafes. I highly recommend you go explore these cafes on the weekend or during the week for a place to enjoy sweet treats and fun drinks while studying!