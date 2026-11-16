This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: You’re watching a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard alongside the cast of the hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This as they chat for almost two hours. Among that cast is Kristen Bell, star of, most notably, Veronica Mars and The Good Place. And, unfortunately, also Dax Shepard’s wife. In the episode, Bell reveals that Shepard deliberately flirts with other women in front of her as some sort of kink/power play. Bell says, “We’ll be at dinner and…he’ll say to the waiter/waitress, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes!’” She soon follows that with, “But that’s flirting with me.” You see Bell’s castmate, Justine Lupe, make an understandably confused face beside her.

You think to yourself: huh…that’s a little strange. Then you carry on with your day. Or, you could be confused like some people in their YouTube video’s comment section. @happywhisperasmr said, “They’ve gotta be monitoring/deleting comments because I see not a single one about Dax flirting with other women in front of Kristin.”

After six years of dating, Shepard and Bell got married in 2013 and had two daughters. Growing up in the era of scandalous tabloids, I’d often see their picture in a magazine while standing in a line at the grocery store with something cruel written about them or their marriage. Normally, when we see such things either online or in person, we’ll dismiss them. However, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are a special case because they are probably the internet’s worst oversharers. In Syeda Khalua Saad’s Cosmopolitan article titled “Why the Worst Relationship You Know of Wants to Be Validated,” Saad writes, “Everything I have learned about Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard’s relationship has been against my will.” Yep, that pretty much sums it up. It’s like, we don’t want to know this stuff—they just keep telling us!

The dark side of Bell and Shepard’s relationship even dates back to the first three months of dating. Yes, you’ve read that correctly…they’ve been at it well before marriage. In a 2017 article by Business Insider, Bell revealed that she would be slamming doors on Shepard within the first three months of their relationship. “We’d get in a fight, because we would fight a lot, and I’d, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car, and then I’d skid out the driveway, and I would sit around the corner in my car, and it felt so good,” said Bell. To reveal this behaviour so early in a relationship should’ve been their first sign that maybe, just maybe, Bell and Shepard weren’t the right fit.

Or, in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Bell revealed she had a “dumb fight” with Shepard about wearing a helmet when he drove his motorcycle, to which he initially refused. Yes, you read that correctly: Bell tried to convince a grown man to wear a helmet, and that simple, reasonable request escalated into a fight. “We were fighting so bad, we both lost our voices because we were screaming at each other on the motorcycle,” Bell explained to Kimmel in the interview.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this is not normal. Quite frankly, whether it’s about wearing helmets or not, there should be no screaming between you and your partner that leads to anyone’s vocal cords being shredded. And, to make matters even worse, news outlets were using reductive language to try to convince us that this was simply a funny story to share with friends over dinner. For example, Just Jared’s article covering the fight is titled, “Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Story of Dumb Fight with Hubby Dax Shepard on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’!” Can you please remind me what the “hilarious” part was? Because this sounds like my waking nightmare.

The questionable couple went viral more recently in 2025 when Bell dedicated an Instagram post to her husband for their 12th wedding anniversary. The public were not amused when Bell captioned it “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after an episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’” I get what the couple was going for, but I thought we left the “I want to kill my spouse, LOL” humour back in 2005. Naturally, the comments on that post have been limited.

Alas, as open as the couple is about their fights, they’re also open about their therapy journey. “We are opposites, and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist,” said Dax in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly. In a BuzzFeed News article, Bell said they did couples therapy in the first six months of their relationship. On one hand, it’s admirable that they’ve put so much effort into making their relationship work. But on the other…maybe they need a new therapist?

And for future reference, do not flirt with me as some sort of kinky thing with your partner…it’ll make our friendship weird.