This All Drag “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Production is a Must See

Drag Sunday Productions’ Rocky Horror Picture Show is a glittery and erotic performance that is running from October 23-26 at the Metro Studio Theatre in Victoria, BC. The cast members are drag kings and queens who brought energy and style to the stage at their premiere performance this Thursday, October 23.

The audience hummed with anticipation as the lights dimmed and the theatre went quiet. As the drag kings and queens’ welcoming energy filled the room, everyone was grooving in their seats. The rhinestones on their costumes and tinsel in their wigs interacted with the lights above, making them shine like disco balls. Metro Studio Theatre may be small, but its capacity for pride is overflowing.

With one show on Friday, October 24 at 9:30 p.m., two shows on Saturday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and one final show on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m., you have to go see this show before it’s gone for the year. Tickets retail for $50, or if you’re looking to splurge, grab a $300 VIP table for four ($75 per person).

Good news and bad news: The bad news is that this is a 19+ event, so all the underage fans will miss out for now! But the good news is that they will be serving alcohol, so ditch the club this weekend and cheer on the amazing performers.

Rocky Horror is famously interactive, and this iteration is no different. They even offer theatre-approved prop kits for our more adventurous watchers, with goodies such as a Rocky Horror tote bag, a custom deck of playing cards, and much more, for just $20! If you’re in need of more keepsakes, you also get handed a free newspaper at the door that features information about the production and performers, as well as a guide to some interactive elements. I heard these newspapers are also great for keeping you dry in a rainstorm (IYKYK)!

As proud owners of some brand new stickers, we’re firm believers that before the show, you have to check out the merch table. Most of the merchandise isn’t Rocky Horror-themed; instead, they are from local drag performers. From t-shirts to prints, there’s something for everyone!

One of our favourite aspects of the performance was the amazing costumes that the drag kings and queens rocked. From shiny black, sheer tights, feather boas, sculpting corsets, and sky-high heels, each outfit was vibrant and sparkly. When it comes to the Rocky Horror Picture Show, a fashion show goes hand-in-hand.

A hypnotic and cheeky drag show; the performers’ chemistry on stage was evident, which made watching feel both perfectly intimate and awe-inspiring. The connections between the performers made the show, as their passion was clearly reflected.

Another impressive element is the well-rehearsed lip-syncing that the drag kings and queens nailed. This is a fast-paced, multi-faceted show that takes dedication to memorize, whether you’re a performer or just a devoted fan. The expert embodiment of the characters was exhibited through this dedication and the audience engagement.

When you attend, while it’s not obligatory, dressing up is a must! You will likely feel more out of place in jeans and a t-shirt than full-blown drag, and if you think you’re going to be overdressed, we promise that you’re wrong! For outfit inspiration ideas, the bigger the better! Glitter! Sequins! Fishnets! You’ll see it all. When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a costume from the original film itself.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of The Rocky Horror Picture Show or brand new to this campy community, Drag Sunday Productions puts on a show that’s hard to beat. From the dazzling costumes to the raunchy humour, this is a Halloween experience that you can’t miss! As best said by Drag Sunday themselves, “Drag and Rocky Horror are a match made in Transylvanian heaven!”