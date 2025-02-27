“They will not use my tears for their entertainment”: What To Expect From The New Book “Sunrise on the Reaping” 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

A killer game, government secrets, and the revolution that took the 2010s by storm: The Hunger Games is reported by Forbes as one of the biggest book franchises to ever exist, and it’s far from over. In June of 2024, Suzanne Collins announced that the fifth installment of the series, Sunrise on the Reaping, is in the making and scheduled to come out Mar. 18! The young adult novel is a prequel to the original trilogy and follows the story of Haymitch Abernathy, a young tribute from District 12 who later becomes the drunken pessimist tasked with mentoring Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the first Hunger Games books.

While his past has remained mostly untold, we do know the basics of his game—due to the suppression of Lucy Gray’s victory, he was the sole known victor in District 12 before the 74th games, but his game was unlike any others. Haymitch won at the age of 16 in the second Quarter Quell, when twice the amount of tributes were reaped for the games. Haymitch is confirmed to have won the games by using a fault in the game maker’s forcefield design to his advantage, but never fully recovered from the atrocities he endured (as seen through his hardened state). Much like the Capitol’s response to the poisonous berries in Katniss and Peeta’s games, Haymitch’s unexpected weapon caused an uproar in the Capitol and was seen as an act of defiance. If you’ve forgotten the measures they took in order to silence him, I’ll keep it a surprise for the book’s end.

In any case, it’s safe to say his time in the game made him bitter, and what he does share is scarce… but not to worry, here is all the new information released so far on Sunrise on the Reaping!

The book is set the morning of the 50th Hunger Games in Panems’ poorest district, where a young Haymitch prepares for the reaping, praying that he’s lucky enough to stay with his family and the love of his life, Lenore Dove. In an excerpt Collins’ released of the first chapter, July 4th is not only the haunting day where 24 children will be taken from their homes but also Haymitch’s birthday, a brutal reminder that the games offer no exceptions. Hope quickly turns to dread when he is picked from the draw along with 3 others: an oddsmaker, the district snob, and his close friend, Maysilee Donner. Maysilee’s story is especially intriguing as she is said to be close friends with Haymitch, ultimately forming an alliance with him during the games. Maysilee’s role also hints at the likelihood of receiving more information about Katnisses’s mother, who is said to be her best friend. The tributes are also forced into a beautiful and seemingly peaceful arena, unaware that most of its attractions are poisonous.

What’s more, Collins admits to drawing inspiration from David Hume’s theory on implicit submission, the idea that “men resign their own sentiments and passions to those of their rulers,” essentially abandoning their beliefs and emotions to favour those of a leader. This adds a chilling feel to the book’s motives, begging the question, to what extent is Snow in control? Lastly, Collins seems to be taking a special approach to the effects of propaganda and its capacity to distort reality.

There’s lots of excitement for the approach of the novel’s release, and if you’re not a reader, fear not! Collins has also announced the movie’s release on Nov. 20, 2026. Overall, it may already be known how the second Quarter Quell ends, but if there’s one thing the Games are good at, it’s hiding an enthralling plot twist somewhere amidst the dawn.