These top Grammy moments will have your jaw on the floor 

The annual Grammy Awards show is back with more excitement than ever before. Despite concerns about the show happening amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced that the focus of the show would pivot towards “using the power of music to help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.”

And while the show didn’t forget to make room for the tragedies, it also didn’t forget to come through with unexpected moments that are taking over social media feeds. Below, I’ve compiled a list of the most shocking moments, for better or for worse from this year’s showstopping broadcast

The Weeknd gets an apology

Abel Tesfay, who goes by The Weeknd, was welcomed to the Grammy stage with a swift—yet shocking—apology from none other than the Grammy’s CEO, Mason Jr. What followed was a top-tier performance of his new song “Cry For Me” and his previous song “Timeless,” with a guest appearance from Playboi Carti. This event marks the end of the Weeknd’s “Boycott” of the Grammys. The iconic performance, however, is only a preview of his upcoming tour for his recently released album Hurry Up Tomorrow. In my opinion, both the performance and the album are iconic, and embedded with exceptionally deep meaning. Talk about a double shock factor.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stun us for three reasons

Okay, so what exactly happened here? By now, you’ve probably heard that for the first time since 2015, West (who now goes by Ye) accompanied his wife, Censori, was seen on the Grammys’ red carpet. And when Censori’s coat dropped, jaws did even faster—her dress was completely see-through, with nothing underneath. When the couple left the scene immediately after walking the red carpet, two rumours flooded the media: one that police had escorted the couple out, and two, even more shockingly, they were not invited to the event in the first place. But it wasn’t long before People Magazine came to the conversation with an unnamed source that claims West was, in fact, invited to the show, and chose freely to leave. Although both sides of the argument are quite believable, I question the allegations that West wasn’t invited, simply because he was nominated for best rap song, for his hit “Carnival.” If that wasn’t enough drama, Censori then pulled up to an after-party in a sheer black bodysuit. I have no words. However, fans are leaning toward the theory that the look is recreating Ye’s VULTURES 1 album cover.

Reporters abandon Babyface mid-interview

This one took me out. Two reporters started a red carpet interview with the seasoned singer-songwriter and producer Babyface—but he couldn’t get a full sentence out before Chappell Roan appeared and the reporters abandoned the interview. You can watch the full recap on YouTube, which includes Babyface’s surprisingly chill response.

Billie Eilish cries when Beyoncé won Album of the Year

Eilish was nominated for seven categories but took home no awards. While fans are most certainly bitter, the artist seems to have only appeared to be sad for that reason. Here’s the breakdown: Beyoncé won “Best Album of the Year,” which Eilish was nominated for with her hit album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Although Beyoncé made history with her win, Eilish seemed to be full of tears and disappointment. The singer was, in my opinion, deserving of some form of Grammy recognition this year, but Eilish still made headlines with her performance of “Birds of a Feather”. And her brother Finneas was quick to clear the air on any disappointment with s swift Instagram post . Whether Eilish’s tears were tears of joy for Beyoncé, or tears of sadness after realizing the Grammy was taken—I still felt sad for the artist who created such an outstanding album and had to go home empty-handed.

Benson Boone’s most beautiful thing is… cold apple juice

This interview is living in my head rent-free. When asked the question, “What is the most beautiful thing to you?” in a red carpet interview, Boone excitedly replied with an extremely random trio of his most beautiful things, divided into the categories of person, place, and thing. Person: “My mom,” place: “ Majorca,” and—most unexpected—thing: Cold apple juice. Boone then mentioned he had a lot of energy, but it’s giving caffeine overload.

Tap dancing makes its way into Grammy history

Sabrina Carpenter performed a theatrical rendition of “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please”; it was full of costume changes, sets, backup dancers, and even a tribute to Goldie Hawn. But when the tap dance segment started and was reminiscent of old Holywood tap —it was immediately my favourite performance. Carpenter’s latest tour performances have consistently upheld the audience’s attention, delivering a vintage-glam-showgirl aesthetic that’s always on point and this performance made no exception. This moment even made Taylor Swift stand up and dance.

Kai Cenat does a walkover for the Glambot—did he fall?

The social media personality known for comedy, made a shocking addition to Glambot history—was it a front-walkover that he fell out of? Was that the plan? I’m not sure, but the surprise in everyone’s voice watching is clear in this video. And the unique results are here. I can’t decide if this is iconic or a hilarious fail.

This year’s Grammys was piled high with memorable moments and chock-full of headline-worthy performances, outfits, and tea. I’m eagerly awaiting the next big award show—the Oscars—on Mar. 2, 2025. So, until then, what’s your favourite Grammy moment of 2025?