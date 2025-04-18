The Slavic Tradition of Pysanky: Decorating Eggs At Easter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, Easter was always my favourite time of year: The days grow warmer, flowers bloom, and the days get longer. I’ve always been drawn to the colours of spring and bright pastels and, didn’t you know, bunnies are my favourite animal? Who doesn’t love the Easter Bunny and the yummy chocolates to go along with the season? But perhaps one of the things I love most is what connected me with my Ukrainian heritage: the art of decorating eggs in colourful patterns, otherwise known as Pysanky.

Pysanky significance and history

There are several different stories or “theories” as to where and how this tradition originated. Originally, prior to Ukraine’s assimilation into Christianity, this egg-dyeing tradition had roots in the pagan new year, which celebrates the rebirth of the earth in the form of spring. These eggs were often used as talismans in the home. With the immersion into Christian culture, these eggs became the symbols of the resurrection and new life associated with both Easter and the resurrection of Christ.

Pysanky are a traditional form of folk art, supposedly dating back to the 1st century A.D. in the Slavic countries of Europe. Pysanky are dyed eggs often made around Easter in modern day, depicting swirling patterns and symbolic designs. The process of dyeing the eggs with wax and dyes is by using the Batik method, which has a rich history of use around the world. The word pysanky is derived from the Ukrainian verb to “write” or “inscribe.” This word holds significance because the action of writing on the eggs describes the process as more than decorating; this action is to describe the crafting of stories onto the shells.

How to make Pysanky yourself!

Now, it wouldn’t be fair for me to tease you with my joy of participating in this tradition if I didn’t take the time to share how to do it yourself! I will say this is a time-consuming and tedious process, but I promise that the end results are worth it. One of the reasons I love making these is because of the meditative rhythm that this project requires. Making these eggs requires a steady hand, patience, and attention to detail!

Step 1: Materials

Start by gathering all your materials. As this can get messy, I recommend putting newspaper down on your flat surface in case of spilled dyes or dropped beeswax. Then it’s time to pull up a search engine to find inspiration for classic Pysanka designs! I also like to work with a movie or music playing in the background.

Materials Needed:

Pencil

Metal Spoon (big enough to hold an egg)

Eggs

Dyes

Beeswax (a block is best)

Kistka: a hot wax tool

Newspaper

Jars (to put the dyes in)

Paper towel

Candle (one that isn’t your favourite in case there are drippings)

Step 2: Dyes

Prepare your dyes (homemade natural dyes or powder/synthetic dyes will work). For the dyes, you’ll want to boil water, add the dye, stir and then add vinegar. You’ll want this mixture to cool a tiny bit before starting. Make sure to follow the instructions on the package you’re using for the best results. Even the colours that are used on the eggs have significance, which can also be incorporated later into designs.

Step 3: Eggs

Next you need to prepare the eggs so your pysanka’s last forever! You can use regular eggs and skip this step, however, the eggs will go bad over time (you’ll notice the smell) and, in some cases, even explode! My family normally uses a blown egg. To do this, you’ll want to punch a small hole in either end of your egg before “blowing” through one of the holes to get the insides on the outside. Then you can rinse your egg and let it dry fully.

Note: Preparing your eggs properly is crucial for their longevity. After this, make sure to wash your hands, so the oils don’t transfer onto your clean eggs!

Alternatives: You can also now purchase wooden eggs if you want a more sturdy, long-lasting alternative. Plus, lots of people use raw eggs (not boiled), which naturally dry out on their own.

Step 4: Designing

Now that you are all set up and your materials are prepped, it’s time to let the creative juices flow. Take your pencil and lightly sketch some designs onto your eggs. You can always change these later, but for more complicated designs and spacing, it can be useful to have a guide. To ensure you get the finished product you want, it’s important to think about what colours you want to have on your egg and make a loose plan to make sure you don’t move onto a darker colour too soon (rookie mistake). Traditionally, Ukrainian Easter eggs often feature intricate designs and symbols, such as flowers, animals, and geometric shapes, each with its own significance—but feel free to draw whatever speaks to you!

Tip: Do not erase your pencil marks; they will burn away at a later stage. Plus, erasing can cause uneven dyeing.

Step 5: Waxing

The purpose of wax in this is to preserve the colour put under the wax. Over your candle flame, heat the kistka. Once heated, dip the funnel into your block of beeswax. Then, grab your egg, and use the tool to draw designs onto your egg. Note: you might have to reheat the beeswax in the kistka as it cools, but just hold it over the candle again! Think of using the tool like an odd-shaped pencil.

Step 6: Dyeing

Once you are satisfied with the wax design, lower your egg via spoon into the jar of dye of your choice. Typically, it’s best to work from lighter to darker colours, but also keep in mind colour theory—when you mix two colours, sometimes you get surprising results! Also, do not drop the egg into the dye jar, as it might crack!

You don’t need to leave the egg in the dye for that long typically. I’d suggest 30 seconds, but look at the dye kit you’ve used to see what it recommends. A general rule of thumb is the darker/stronger colour you want, the longer you leave it in.

Step 7: Removal

Once the colour is to your liking, remove the egg carefully with the metal spoon. Use a clean paper towel to grab the egg off the spoon and pat dry. Do not remove the wax yet.

Step 8: Repeat

Now it’s time to do it all over again! Reheat your kistka, get some wax, making sure to cover parts of the egg you want the dye to remain on, before putting it into your next jar of dye. Complete this process until you are satisfied with your creation! Note: there is no need to cover the final cover in a layer of wax.

Step 9:

Now is the most exciting part! To see the finished product, hold your egg carefully over a flame to melt the wax, using the paper towel to wipe away any excess. Note: Don’t hold the egg too close to the candle, or it will leave a burn mark/soot on the egg, which is nearly impossible to get off! If you want a faster approach, you can also use a hair dryer to melt the wax. Once done, you get a preservable piece of art as a keepsake (I know I still have a few precious eggs left from my childhood)!

And there you have it! Not only did you learn a little bit of history, you unlocked a whole new craft to try this spring season! Regardless of your heritage or religious beliefs, there is a beauty to participating in traditions that are centuries of years old.