The Pubic Hair Design You Should Try This Summer Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Down there, the stars align! Whether you’re a wild Aries or a perfectionist Virgo, your zodiac sign might have more to say about your pubic preferences than you think. Bush, bare, or somewhere in between, let us help you find your next perfect pubic hair design!

Aries — Lightning Bolt

Things are getting electric with this design! This design is a little bit more challenging, but I swear it’s worth it. For the Lightning Bolt, I would suggest first outlining your design by applying shaving cream to all of the hair that you want to shave. Use a reference image to create the spiky “Z” like shape and get snipping. This design is perfect for all of our Aries because of their bold and fiery personality, much like lightning itself. Don’t be shocked (pun intended) when you love this look!

Taurus — Postage Stamp

Cool, sensual, and a little old-school? That’s our Taurus, and the Postage Stamp is your perfect match. This simple, rectangular design is both practical while also being just the right amount of sexy. Begin by trimming everything down, then start from the outside and work your way in until you have a perfect, little, stamp-esque square. This is a design that will require you to take your time, but that should be no problem for our grounded Taurus. The Postage Stamp is sure to get your stamp of approval!

Gemini — Star

Since the Gemini’s constellation is two stars, there isn’t a more perfect design to try! The shape is iconic and is a playful way for Geminis to express themselves! Centered above the mons pubis, the shape consists of five points: with the top pointing up at the navel, the two below horizontally, and the last two points sitting below the bikini line. It’s precise with clean edges, but all the while still bold, like you, Gemini!

Cancer — Martini

It’s officially happy hour, and Cancer, you’re serving the perfect blend of sweet and sultry. The Martini design is certainly your signature cocktail; stylish and just a little bit cheeky! To create the look, start by trimming the hair to a short, even length. Then cut away a clean horizontal line across the top, followed by two diagonal lines that taper down into a point. This forms a small inverted triangle that resembles the shape of a martini glass. Finally, if you want your martini to be extra dirty, add a small dot just above the triangle to represent the olive. Cheers to you!

Leo — Landing Strip

Leos, you don’t beat around the bush, and neither does a Landing Strip. The Landing Strip is simple; a straight line down the center of your mons pubis with typically no hair surrounding the design. It’s clean and polished good option people prefer when they want to keep some hair. And of course, it also provides a smooth landing for any future rides ahead!

Virgo — Brazilian

Virgo, it’s either all or nothing for you (and this design is nothing). No hair, no problems. The Brazilian is being bare from your bellybutton to the beginnings of the buttcrack via wax or shaving, hence the “Brazilian wax.” While the look itself is smooth, sometimes it’s more about the feeling and having to focus less on the maintenance side of things. Having to deal with hair growing down there can be itchy and uncomfortable; that’s why shaving or waxing it all off is more convenient. And Virgos, we know you love it when things are convenient.

Libra — Diamond

Like the great, powerful, and wise Rihanna once said, “Shine bright like a diamond.” And Libras, it’s clear you all do! The diamond represents what, at the core, Libras are: romantic, glamorous, and cute. The design is popularly achieved by waxing, but if that’s not preferred, shaving should do the trick perfectly fine. The Diamond is exactly what it sounds like: you want the shape in the center and above the mons pubis, starting off with the shape of an upside-down triangle, with no other hair around, and shaving the sides inward to create the perfect diamond silhouette. Very demure, very mindful, very Libra.

Scorpio — Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is the perfect match to Scorpios’ mysterious, intense, and maybe a little dangerous vibes. To get the look, first trim the hair down to a short length. Then, get rid of the hairs at the top of your mons pubis until your bush forms a straight line. From there, just trim up your bikini line, leaving you with an inverted triangle. Just like the real Bermuda Triangle… once someone enters, they might never want to leave.

Sagittarius — Arrow

Shoot your shot with this design! The Arrow consists of an inverted triangle at the bottom of the mons pubis and a thin rectangle that runs from the middle of the triangle up toward the belly button—all other hair is removed. The end result should look like an arrow pointing at your partner’s target (wink, wink). This design is perfect for Sagittarius for two reasons: first, as a reference to the Sagittarius symbol—the archer—and second, because these adventurous flirts will love the attention. Ready, aim, bullseye!

Capricorn — Trimmed and Tidy

A grounding design for a grounding sign! A Trimmed and Tidy bush represents a quality in you, Capricorns, that is both neat and purposeful. The design itself is quite simple and immaculately understated: you simply just trim your bush! You can even have an underlying shape like a landing strip or an upside-down triangle, with a (optionally) shaved bikini line. Overall, the design is low-key, elegant, and sexy.

Aquarius — Au Natural

Razor? I barely know her. This is going to be a full 70s summer for Aquarius. Au Natural is just as easy as it sounds; you just let your hair grow how it wants! The main upside of this design is that it completely avoids all the challenges of buying razors, wax, or dealing with itchy razor bumps. Au Natural is ideal for Aquarius due to their independent, rebellious, and progressive values. So, as said best by the townspeople of Thneedville, “Let it grow, let it grow / Like it did so long ago!”

Pisces — Heart

As said by Nirvana, “She eyes me like a Pisces when I am weak / I’ve been locked inside your heart-shaped box for weeks.” This sweet and flirty shape is the match made in hair heaven for our sweet and flirty Pisces. Known for their dreamy, romantic vibes, the Heart design is a new way for Pisces to wear their heart on their sleeve… well, not their sleeve. This design may be the most complicated, but I promise it’s worth it. Start by trimming all the hair down to a short manageable length. Then, I would suggest using a mirror to create an inverted triangle shape (See: Scorpio — Bermuda Triangle). Finally, smooth out the top edges to complete your delicate heart shape! We love, love, love it!

Summer’s just around the corner, and your pubic hair deserves to feel just as beach-ready as the rest of you! These zodiac-inspired designs are the perfect way to break in that new bikini. Whether you’re a Cancer with their saucy Martini design, or a Capricorn keeping things trim, go get to grooming!