The Perfect Itinerary for Salt Spring Island, According to UVic Students 

With only a month left of school, I’m almost done with my third year at the University of Victoria (UVic). I’ve started to get a little antsy, knowing I only have a year left in Victoria, and there’s so much I haven’t seen! I’ve decided I need to visit Salt Spring Island, but I only have my weekends free. What should I add to my itinerary for such a short trip? I chatted with three UVic students to get the scoop on Salt Spring Island’s best spots for a quick getaway or even just a day trip!

Need a relaxing weekend just as school stress starts to pick up? Salt Spring Island hosts an apple festival featuring local farmers and vendors on the last Sunday of September. Ashley Ciambrelli, President of Her Campus UVic, attended the Salt Spring Island Apple Festival last autumn, and *spoiler* she ate the best apple pie of all time!

September is arguably one of the most beautiful months on Vancouver Island, and Salt Spring Island is no exception. With warm weather, beautiful sunsets, and changing leaves, September is an amazing time to visit.

Tips:

Bring cash! Many vendors don’t have a credit/debit machine, so it’s good to come prepared. Go early! The ferries between Swartz Bay and Salt Spring Island are super busy because of the Apple Festival’s popularity, and the ferries don’t take reservations. Buy a pie from The Pie Ladies!

The festival features hundreds of apple varieties, posters, face painting, cideries, and even one-day-a-year access to Beddis Castle! In 2024, adult tickets were $10, and students got a discounted admission of only $5, so make sure to visit before your university journey is over.

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

The Salt Spring Saturday Market, running from April 5 to Oct. 25, 2025, is a must-see! Her Campus UVic Vice President Jess Bayda suggests visiting in the summer to see this gem. The market features over 140+ vendors, all of whom must “make it, bake it, or grow it themselves.” There’s a wide array of food, home goods, art, jewelry, and gifts, perfect for holidays such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. It’s hosted at Centennial Park, right on the waterfront in Ganges.

Tips:

Window shop first — Many vendors sell similar items, and with so much to see, it’s important to do a full walk-through and know your options. Grab a snack or sweet treat! With so many pastries, jams, cheeses, granolas, chips, crackers, ice creams, and drinks, you won’t leave on an empty stomach. Bring cash! Like the Apple Festival, many market vendors don’t use machines or e-transfers.

If you have some extra time on your trip, Jess recommends visiting Salt Spring Island Cheese. It’s only a 15-minute drive from Centennial Park. You can tour the facility and see how the cheeses are made—it’s all in-house with their own goats! Jess also recommends tasting the sample cheeses, visiting the cafe, and trying their goat milk gelato. The farm shop and cafe are open from July until Labour Day, so be sure to hit this spot in the summer for the best experience.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

UVic student Katharine Galloway says that Tree House Cafe is a must-see. The cafe features an actual live plum tree growing out of the roof! From mid-May to mid-September, Tree House Cafe offers “Music Under the Stars.” This seasonal tradition features a daily evening musical set to accompany a tasty dinner.

Tips:

Go early — They don’t take reservations, so prepare to wait for a table. Visit in the summer — Tree House Cafe is open in winter, too, but you‘ll get the best experience during the summer months.

Both Tree House Cafe and Black Sheep Books are right in the heart of Ganges. Before dinner, wander down to this wonderful bookstore right by the waterfront! Black Sheep Books has a large selection of vintage and new books; it’s the perfect place to pick up some entertainment for the ferry ride back to Victoria.

Photo by Katharine Galloway

Whether you’re visiting in spring, summer, fall, or winter, Salt Spring Island has so much to offer. It’s a great destination for students; with easy walk-on ferries and hot spots like the heart of Ganges, you can’t go wrong with a visit to this British Columbian gem before graduation.