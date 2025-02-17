The Faraway: Victoria’s Hidden Gem for Thrifting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been wanting to be more eco-friendly lately? Wanting sustainable cute clothes that will last? Some vintage stores can be overwhelming, overcrowded and not quite “coquette.” No lace, no pink, just streetwear. And while this can be cool, sometimes you need some graceful pieces to accentuate your wardrobe. If this resonates with you, then I’ve found just the place for you.

If you’re in the Victoria area, The Faraway is a curated vintage store in Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley, located in the heart of Downtown Victoria’s Chinatown. The owner, Kelsey Tait, had her store solely online before finding a hidden storefront to sell her vintage pieces. She sells shoes, clothes, bags, belts, books, and more. Most of the pieces she has in store are dated from the 80’s-2000’s and she has sourced them from different places out of the country. Her pieces include chic blazers, blouses, silk and satin dresses, locket jewelry, clutches, and more. I, myself, occasionally visit season to season to see what new pieces the store has to offer. So, here is how I would suggest going about shopping.

Located at 17 ½ Fan Tan Alley Third Floor, look for the sign outside or check near the tops of the shops to find 17 ½. There you will climb three floors of stairs and at the very top of the stairs (it can sometimes be hard to see the door) take a left and you enter a whole different space you never thought existed. The space itself is just gorgeous; it’s a vintage escape. It’s very open and with gorgeous windows shining light onto the pieces. The best way I can describe it is classy, with some feminine spice.

Take a look around and keep an eye out for slip dresses, slip skirts, teddys, camis and more. You can also take a look at their website for fashion inspiration.

If you’re ever downtown, perhaps take a trip to the Faraway to check out the high-quality vintage clothing, and enjoy the atmospheric alleye that it’s located in. The owner clearly takes pride and care in her work: finding unique pieces and creating her own store. Who knows, you might find something to take home and give another life to!