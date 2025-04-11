The Best Brunch Spots in Victoria: Part Two 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This one’s a classic. John’s Place was opened by owner John Cantin on a whim in October 1984 and has always been a strong staple in Victoria’s foodie culture. This diner has been around for 41 years and counting in Victoria and features an interior style with wooden walls, cozy booths, and a busy collection of artwork on the walls. This is the spot to help cure your hangover—just be prepared that the weekends are extremely busy, so you’ll most likely have to wait in line—but I promise it’s worth it.

Their menu is also to die for. From customizable omelettes (with a bunch of topping options), to a wide variety of delicious egg bennies, and the fluffiest pancakes you’ll ever have, John’s is the best spot to cure a hangover, while also getting wonderful service. Oh, and did I mention they also have milkshakes? John’s Place is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. They are located on Pandora Street, so if you are bussing downtown, there’s several stops that can drop you off just across the street! Note: the weekend menu only offers brunch menu items.

If you like fried chicken and waffles, then this spot is for you. Open since 2015, The Ruby is a locally owned business, with two locations in Victoria (Douglas Street and Johnson Street). On the weekends, this is definitely a busy spot, and since it’s first-come-first-serve, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to wait in line and maybe bring an umbrella to help keep you dry in case of classic Victoria rain showers.

They have a bunch of fabulous items on their menu; from loaded bennies, mouth-drooling hashes, and mile-high waffles, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re looking for a really hearty treat, their signature fried chicken and waffles are the way to go! They also offer alcoholic drinks if you are legal and looking to get a little boozy brunch on with the girls! They sell their own swag, including t-shirts and mugs (and of course I own a mug), that you can buy in-store. They also have a provisions store where you can buy their signature spices, seasonings, jams, syrups, gravies, and so much more!

Spy a long lineup on the weekend? It’s probably Blue Fox Cafe. A small yet mighty establishment on Fort Street, this place will have you drooling just by eyeing their food from the window. Blue Fox offers all-day breakfast and is open during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and until 3 p.m. on the weekends—except for Wednesdays when they are closed. They do not accept reservations on weekends, and line-ups are normally a part of the deal; so pack a jacket or an umbrella to help make you comfortable during your wait in the morning cold.

Their menu is worth it though. One of their classic menu items, “Island Eggs,” boasts two large local farm fresh eggs any style, seasoned pan fried potatoes, hot buttered toast, house-made fresh fruit jam, and your choice of pork sausage, bacon, house stewed beans, or avocado—all for the sweet sweet price of $19. My personal favourites from here are the “Apples Charlotte” which I get as griddle cakes featuring cinnamon and cooked apples or their “The Breakfast Club Sandwich,” but their bennies also look delicious! And for those wanting to make it a boozy brunch or have a drink with the girls at lunch, they also offer several alcoholic cocktails including fun drink specials! If you are feeling more inclined to warm beverages, I recommend checking out their “Belgian Hot Chocolate” or one of their signature mochas!

Last but definitely not least, this brunch chain has been bringing joy to people through delicious food from Victoria all the way to Vancouver! Although there are three locations in Vancouver, the one in Victoria is the original, having opened in 2012 on Herald Street in Downtown Victoria. Jam Cafe is a great staple of all things breakfast and features a rustic and farm-aesthetic interior. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends. As per most brunch places, there are no reservations accepted at this place. Note: I’ve only been to the Vancouver locations of Jam, but I’m sure the OG spot in Victoria is better!

As for their menu, I, of course, have a few items to pitch to you. The Fried Chicken Benedict is to die for, with two hearty pieces of seasoned chicken with a tasty hollandaise sauce on top (need I say more). If I don’t order this item as my main, then to pair with whatever I’m eating, you can bet money I am ordering a side of buttermilk fried chicken to pair with my meal or even just to take home! I haven’t tried their sweet side of the menu, but as for the rest of their savoury items, their “Jam Avocado Toast” featuring goat cheese and bagel seasoning is another sure win.

So with school wrapping up, friends heading out of town for summer, and the weather more tolerable to stand outside in, I encourage you to get out these next few weekends to line up and try some of Victoria’s best brunch spots!