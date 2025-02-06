Surprise! Lady Gaga is So Back With Her New Single ‘Abracadabra’ 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

The Grammy’s had many surprises, but the one I was most thrilled about was the release of Lady Gaga’s new single “Abracadabra” and a dynamic official music video that was also immediately released. The video has reached over 16 million views on YouTube since its debut only a few days ago.

Lady Gaga has been through many eras throughout her career. She is not the type of artist to be pinned down, but dance-pop in my opinion is truly what she does best—and this new song gives me hope for a reclamation of Lady Gaga’s previously iconic tracks.

THE SONG

This song which was sneakily released during a commercial at the Grammy’s is giving dark dance pop energy in the best way possible. Since hearing it I haven’t been able to turn it off due to its mesmerizing pop beat and catchy chorus. I’ve probably played it at least 30 times now in the less than 24 hours since its release. Yeah, it’s that catchy.

Not that I wasn’t a fan of “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars, but it isn’t the Gaga I grew up with and I was starting to miss her. This song filled up the hole in my heart for new “old” Gaga beats. Also after the initial release of “Disease,” I thought that maybe Gaga’s music just wasn’t for me anymore. I had tried really hard to like that song but it just didn’t stick with me the same way.

THE MUSIC VIDEO

The music video is giving in all the best ways, reminiscing Gaga’s “Bad Romance” music video days. If I were to pick my favourite part of the video it would be at the three-minute mark. The spinning camera to the sides challenging each other (or however you’d like to interpret it) was giving me tension, and energy hyping me up to do some crazy sh*t.

There is so much great choreography and costuming in this video. The play on light and dark dancing is absolutely entrancing to watch and couldn’t be more “Gaga” of her. The messy but synced choreography from the dancers—including Gaga—is unique and makes it worth rewatching the video to see hidden snippets of dancers you might not have noticed on the first watch…or second…or third.

THE MAYHEM ALBUM

What would a hit track be without the promise of a new album on the horizon? Mayhem is set to be released on Mar. 7, 2025. The song “Abracadabra” is the third track released to give a sneak peek following “Disease” and “Die With A Smile”. Mayhem will be her seventh official studio album following Harlequin which didn’t gain a lot of attention from fans.

So, will Mayhem surpass our expectations or fall flat? With one song on this list already receiving a Grammy, I’m excited to see what’s in store for this new year of music with Gaga. For now, all I know is that I will continue playing “Abracadabra” on repeat until I’m forced to stop, or until Gaga releases some new tracks for me to obsess over.