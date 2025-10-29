Step-up Your Jewellery Game and Hit Up These Local Jewellery Stores in Greater Victoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, jewellery is always a must for any outfit. I’ve compiled a pretty sizable collection over the years, and most of my jewellery has come from local places right here in Victoria. Below is a short list of some of my favourite places in town to get super fun and unique jewellery (no gatekeeping here). Whether you love gold, silver, or everything in between, my top picks below have something for you.

Easily my favourite spot for jewellery hunting has to be Old ‘N’ Gold Jewellery. Located on Fort Street in downtown Victoria, Old ‘N’ Gold is an estate jewellery store that carries an abundance of unique, high-quality pieces. If you’re a sterling silver lover, then this place is a dream come true. You can find a huge collection of vintage and second-hand sterling silver pieces, including rings, necklaces, earrings, brooches, and more. Old ‘N’ Gold, as the name would suggest, also carries many beautiful gold pieces. Obviously, these items are more on the pricier side, but if you love special and stunning gold jewellery, then I highly suggest browsing their collection. Old ‘N’ Gold often has discounts and deals going on when you buy from their vintage sections, plus if you pay with cash or debit, you can usually haggle down the price.

Chic and current, Flux and Stone is a locally owned and operated jeweller located in two Victoria locations: Mayfair Mall and Government Street. Taking inspiration from nature on the West Coast, Flux and Stone make sterling silver and gold jewellery, and also sell sourced estate jewellery. Their pieces are very versatile and can complement most people’s style. They also offer permanent bracelet services in gold and silver. I have two, and they’ve held up very well for five years now! Their prices are fairly reasonable, and they have many different collections that range in price. Flux and Stone also offers jewellery repair services. Definitely a local business worth supporting.

If you love making or designing jewellery, BeadWorld is perfect for you. Located in Market Square on Pandora Street, BeadWorld has dozens of vats of beads that you can mix and match to create your very own unique-to-you wearable art. Going to BeadWorld is a great activity for a group of friends or couples. BeadWorld is a great place to let your creativity run wild, plus prices tend to be fairly reasonable.

For all my hippies and witches (and everyone in between), Boho Tribe is my go-to for any and all crystal-inspired jewellery. Located on Yates Street downtown, Boho Tribe has more than just beautiful jewellery. A range of whimsical knick-knacks is also available for purchase, including crystals, incense, pins, stickers, and more. However, when I visit, I tend to aim for the jewellery sections, which are filled with beaded bracelets, crystal rings and necklaces, hairpins, and much more. If you’re looking to add some whimsy to your life (or just your outfits), Boho Tribe is the place to go!

Not necessarily a place, but Maxsold is an online auction website where you can view and bid on local auctions in your area. Greater Victoria tends to have a few auctions going on at once, and my favourites and ones to look out for are vintage or estate stores clearing out stock. Maxsold sells more than just jewellery, so it requires a bit more digging than a walk-in store, but that makes it all the more exciting in my opinion. I’ve managed to score a handful of sterling silver pieces, vintage cameo pendants, and a few bags of miscellaneous accessories. Pricing varies depending on the item or auction, but I’ve almost always found items to go for way below typical retail value. Item pickups tend to be located at either a store or at someone’s personal property, so make sure to be aware of your surroundings just in case. I’ve never had any issues when picking up items, but better safe than sorry.

I hope this list of jewellery stores has given you lots of options for jewellery shopping. Besides the locations I’ve included in this list, local Victoria thrift stores and garage sales are also great places to scope out if you’re looking for unique jewellery. Happy hunting!